Blanchard® Partners with Mobile Coach for Release of SLII® Chatbot

AI-powered tool offers just-in-time, personalized support for leaders

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, proudly announces the release of the AI-powered SLII® Chatbot. It was created in partnership with Mobile Coach, the leading enterprise software service platform for designing chatbots, and is an example of Blanchard's commitment to integrating technology into all aspects of our solutions.

SLII® is the most widely used leadership model in the world, and the chatbot provides just-in-time support to leaders with quick answers to common questions about providing the right amount of direction and support to an employee. It uses AI to personalize and guide leaders through the tricky transition from training back into the workplace so that they can apply their new skills easily. It sends weekly messages to reinforce the skills they have learned and can send reminders on key tasks such as one-on-one conversations.

SLII® Chatbot runs on any mobile device that supports SMS or text messaging, and is compatible with Microsoft Teams, Slack, WhatsApp, Google Chat, Webex Teams and other popular platforms.

"Providing this on-demand support for leaders through modern technology helps them integrate SLII® skills quickly. Using the chatbot is like having a mentor beside them as they lead others," says Debbie Ung, President at Blanchard.

Vince Han, CEO and Founder of Mobile Coach, says, "The purpose of our chatbots is to drive engagement by providing advice and guidance. Partnering with Blanchard to create the SLII® Chatbot enables learners to get the full benefit of this world-class training."

About Blanchard

Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Discover more at www.blanchard.com.

