Blanchard® Releases Sixth Annual HR/L&D Trends Report

Insights into Thriving in 2025

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for 45 years, released its much anticipated Sixth Annual HR/L&D Trends Survey Report. The report highlights the challenges and opportunities for organizations in 2025.

The report draws insights from over 900 leadership, learning, and talent development professionals across 21 industries and 66 countries, offering helpful insights to organizations that address key workforce trends and challenges. It provides actionable strategies to enhance leadership development, improve talent retention, and foster innovation in an era defined by rapid technological change and evolving employee expectations.

Key Findings from the 2025 Trends Report

Top Challenges for 2025 : Respondents identified attracting and retaining talent, adapting to technological advancements (especially AI), and developing future-ready leadership as top priorities.

: Respondents identified attracting and retaining talent, adapting to technological advancements (especially AI), and developing future-ready leadership as top priorities. HR's Top Objectives : Retaining high performers, building leadership bench strength, and attracting skilled workers emerged as the leading HR goals for the coming year.

: Retaining high performers, building leadership bench strength, and attracting skilled workers emerged as the leading HR goals for the coming year. Retention Challenges : A staggering 79% of respondents predict that employee retention will become even more difficult in 2025, with burnout, economic factors, and limited career growth opportunities cited as key obstacles.

: A staggering 79% of respondents predict that employee retention will become even more difficult in 2025, with burnout, economic factors, and limited career growth opportunities cited as key obstacles. Investment in Learning & Development (L&D) : Organizations anticipate an 11.7% overall increase in training budgets and a 13.3% growth in leadership development spending, emphasizing the need for scalable and impactful learning solutions.

: Organizations anticipate an 11.7% overall increase in training budgets and a 13.3% growth in leadership development spending, emphasizing the need for scalable and impactful learning solutions. Shifting Training Modalities : In-person training is expected to be the dominant form, but virtual and self-paced learning remain integral to L&D strategies, reflecting a continued embrace of hybrid learning models.

: In-person training is expected to be the dominant form, but virtual and self-paced learning remain integral to L&D strategies, reflecting a continued embrace of hybrid learning models. Future-Ready Leadership Skills: Competencies such as coaching, effective communication, leading change, and adaptability are critical for leaders needing to navigate the complexities of the modern workplace.

"This year's report underscores the unprecedented pace of workplace transformation," says David Witt, director of content at Blanchard. "In order to thrive, organizations must prioritize leadership development, embrace technological advancements, and foster inclusive cultures. Our findings provide insights for turning challenges into opportunities to create workplaces where employees and leaders can flourish."

"It's fascinating to see these trends emerge through our annual research," says Dr. Jay Campbell, chief product officer and head of research at Blanchard. "There's optimism for a more stable, more productive 2025, mixed with honest expectation of the difficulties ahead. We're seeing a heightened focus on employee engagement and an evolving set of leadership skills needed in the year to come."

Emerging Leadership Themes for the Future

The report also explores the skills leaders will need beyond 2025, including a focus on coaching and mentoring, driving innovation, and balancing empathy with accountability. These themes reflect the evolving demands of a workforce that seeks purpose-driven leadership and meaningful growth opportunities.

Campbell and Witt shared the survey results in a webinar on December 18. Watch the recording here. A free eBook that summarizes the complete findings is available here.

