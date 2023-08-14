Blanchard® Wins Bronze Stevie® Award in 2023 International Business Awards

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanchard®, a global pioneer in leadership development, consulting, and coaching for more than 40 years, was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Best New Product of the Year in the 20th Annual International Business Awards® today.

Leading People Through Change® Concepts won the award for Best New Product of the Year in the Business–Business category. The course teaches people a high-involvement approach to managing change initiatives that invites all affected parties to uncover employee concerns, address them, and win the support of a critical mass of people. This method is dramatically different from the typical top-down change leadership model that has been proven unsuccessful over the years.

"Our Leading People Through Change product is based on research and our long history in the field of organizational change. It is unique because it helps leaders set aside their suboptimal approaches to leading change and teaches them an intentional and collaborative process for addressing each of the five predictable stages of concern that people go through during a change experience. We are extremely proud of this product and honored to win the Bronze Stevie Award," says Jay Campbell, Chief Product Officer at Blanchard.

"The Leading People Through Change solution is designed to build commitment to a proposed change by engaging in describing the gap between what is and what could be and co-creating the change plan," says Pat Zigarmi, coauthor of the course. "We know how valuable this product can be for companies experiencing change and we're excited to receive this recognition from The Stevie Awards," says Judd Hoekstra, coauthor of the course.

About Blanchard
Blanchard is a global leader in leadership development, consulting, and coaching. For more than 40 years, Blanchard has partnered with organizations to maximize individual achievement and organizational performance, bringing measurable progress and true transformation. Blanchard's SLII® is the global leadership model of choice, powering inspired leaders for more than 10,000 organizations worldwide. Blanchard also offers a suite of award-winning solutions through flexible delivery modalities to meet the specific needs of clients and learners. Learn more at www.blanchard.com.

