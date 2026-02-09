BLANCO North America announces new sales & customer experience leadership

Bringing joy to residential kitchens across North America by enhancing the user and customer journey.

LUMBERTON, N.J. and BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BLANCO North America is pleased to announce that Jeanne Dahlen will join the company as Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Experience, effective February 5, 2026. Jeanne will report directly to Alana Stevens, CEO, BLANCO North America.

"Her leadership, expertise and passion for the industry will be instrumental," said Alana Stevens, CEO of BLANCO North America. Post this Jeanne Dahlen has been appointed as the new Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Experience, BLANCO North America, effective February 5th, 2026

Jeanne brings more than two decades of senior-level sales and commercial leadership experience within the design, home interiors, and consumer goods industries. She is a proven, results-driven executive with a strong track record of driving profitable growth, leading large, multi-channel sales organizations, and building high-performing teams across the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, Jeanne held senior leadership roles at Kohler, where she led national sales strategies across showrooms, wholesale, and retail channels with full P&L accountability. Her experience includes scaling businesses, strengthening distributors and trade partnerships, expanding market presence, and developing future leaders - while consistently elevating customer experience and brand performance.

In her new role as Senior Vice President of Sales & Customer Experience, Jeanne will be responsible for leading BLANCO North America's sales strategy and execution, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and advancing BLANCO's growth objectives across all channels. "We are excited to welcome Jeanne to our team," said Alana Stevens, CEO of BLANCO North America. "Her leadership, expertise and passion for the industry will be instrumental as we continue to build and grow our organization."

Jeanne Dahlen is looking forward to her new role. "It's a privilege to join BLANCO North America and contribute to a brand with such a strong legacy of quality and innovation. I'm energized by the opportunity to work with this exceptional team to deepen our relationships with BLANCO's loyal customers, elevate the experience across every channel, and accelerate our growth together."

BLANCO stands for the kitchen water place in residential households since 1925. As an internationally established premium supplier with German roots, the company develops and manufactures products that impress with their award-winning design, high-quality materials and customized design options. At the heart of the portfolio is the modular BLANCO UNIT, which seamlessly combines kitchen sinks, faucets, and water filtration as well as organization systems for the base cabinet as system components in form and function. BLANCO's drive: more convenience, flexibility and enjoyment in the daily use of the residential kitchen water area. Over 1,400 dedicated employees worldwide are committed to this. Headquartered in Oberderdingen, Germany, as well as in the national locations in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, BLANCO America and BLANCO Canada have proudly served the North American market for over 35 years.

