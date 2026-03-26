Bland Unveils First AI Assistant That Builds Production-Ready Voice Agents From a Single Prompt

The first AI assistant purpose-built for voice agent development, turning weeks of development into minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bland, the voice AI platform built for real conversations, today announced Norm, the first AI assistant that enables technical teams to build a robust voice agent from a prompt. Norm significantly reduces the time to build an agent, while Bland's development platform ensures that the agent works reliably and safely in production.

Building voice agents has traditionally required specialized expertise. Unlike chat-based systems, voice agents must handle speech patterns, interruptions, and tone control, all while operating at ultra-low latency (often under 400 ms) to deliver natural, human-like responses. Most people aren't voice AI prompting experts. Until now, customers often relied on Bland's Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to safely implement changes or launch new agents.

Norm changes that. Norm codifies Bland's expertise in building production-grade voice agents, giving customers the equivalent of their own personal FDE.

With Norm, users can type a simple instruction. For example: "Build me a full scheduling agent and integrate with my Cal.com." The system automatically generates the prompt, persona, agent, pathways, validation conditions, extraction rules, and API integrations. They can then thoroughly test the agent before deploying it live.

All changes are created on a safe branch. Users can review diffs between the original and updated prompts, validate the pathway, and run prompt-based unit tests before going live. Norm even simulates real customer calls to review, find issues, and improve your pathways.

"We've spent years learning what makes a voice agent work in production," said Isaiah Granet, CEO of Bland. "The timing, the structure, the hundred small things that go wrong when you treat voice like chat. Norm is all of that knowledge in a tool. You tell it what you want. It builds something that actually works on the phone."

Introducing the Industry's First AI Assistant for Building Voice Agents

Norm is your personal FDE that transforms natural-language instructions into production-safe conversational logic. Norm automatically validates changes between prompts, and can handle extractions, loop conditions, API integrations, and warm transfers seamlessly.

Key capabilities include:

Natural-Language Prompts : Describe what you want your voice agent to do; Norm generates the structured prompt, agent, and pathways for you automatically. No engineering resources needed.

: Describe what you want your voice agent to do; Norm generates the structured prompt, agent, and pathways for you automatically. No engineering resources needed. Diff Visibility: Instantly compare changes between the original and updated prompts before deployment.

Instantly compare changes between the original and updated prompts before deployment. Safe Branching: All updates occur in a protected branch, enabling review and validation prior to going live.

All updates occur in a protected branch, enabling review and validation prior to going live. API Integrations: Add external data sources or actions mid-flow and test API requests before activation.

Add external data sources or actions mid-flow and test API requests before activation. Files & Knowledge Bases: Upload files or attach your existing Knowledge Bases for Norm to reference when building or modifying your pathways.

Upload files or attach your existing Knowledge Bases for Norm to reference when building or modifying your pathways. Self-Service Execution: Technical teams can launch or modify agents with Norm available 24/7 as their personal FDE.

New voice agents can be built in minutes, and live in production in days, not weeks, while maintaining control and safety.

Norm is available immediately within the Bland platform at standard pricing.

About Bland

Bland is a voice AI platform for deploying production-grade AI agents across phone, SMS, and chat, enabling companies to automate customer interactions and drive measurable business outcomes.

With 250+ enterprise customers, thousands of self-service users, and over 60 million AI phone calls handled, Bland powers complex, high-reliability conversations at scale. Please visit https://bland.com/

SOURCE Bland