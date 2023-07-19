Blank Entertainment to host star-studded weekend of V-VIP events surrounding the Spence vs Crawford boxing fight of the year

News provided by

Blank Entertainment Group

19 Jul, 2023, 09:16 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blank Entertainment, a company curating extraordinary V-VIP experiences at major sporting events, has promised non-stop excitement and thrilling boxing action at its highly anticipated never before seen weekend event. ACTIVATED is a series of V-VIP events surrounding the PBC Welterweight Championship between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford, both undefeated, that will take place from July 28th and 29th in Las Vegas.

The action of the event will kick off on Friday (28th) in the Hyper-X Arena for an epic celebrity video gaming tournament and mixer. All gaming enthusiasts will be able to engage in intense gaming competitions alongside their favorite boxing stars, where the worlds of virtual battles and real-life champions collide.

The climax of the weekend will be the Spence vs Crawford showdown on Saturday, July 29th, at the prestigious T-Mobile Arena. Attendees can brace themselves for a night of incredible boxing action, as two talented fighters pull no punches in their quest for glory. The excitement is set to continue long after the PBC Championship fight ends. Guests will be able to rub shoulders with Hall of Famers, boxing legends, and star-studded influencers at the Official Terence Crawford Afterparty at the Topgolf MGM Grand.

Speaking on the upcoming event, Francesco Kozerski, Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer at Blank Entertainment Group, says: "After spending so long cultivating the events, we're so excited to see it all come to life. A lot of thought and consideration went into striking the right balance, and we look forward to transcending traditional entertainment to offer something unique and different. We can't wait to see how attendees will react to this ultimate fight weekend experience filled with unforgettable moments, parties, and icons."

ACTIVATED promises an epic weekend of V-VIP events with non-stop action in the ring, off the tee, at the Grand, and in the arena. Legends, icons, and parties will make for an unforgettable fight weekend experience. VIP clients will have the unique opportunity to not only witness these events but also connect and interact with their beloved boxing influencers and stars. Fight night plus afterparty package  tickets can be purchased from Blank Entertainment on their website; prices start at $6,000.

About Blank Entertainment 
Blank Entertainment is a producer of influencer VIP outings, parties, and celebrations, transforming the world's most iconic sporting events and gatherings into non-stop entertainment experiences.

Follow Blank Entertainment on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blank.events/

For press or interview inquiries, please contact: Theresa Zorn, [email protected]com

Contacts from Blank Entertainment Group:
Francesco Kozerski
Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer at Blank Entertainment Group
[email protected]
+1 (678) 247-4989

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156800/Blank_Entertainment_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Blank Entertainment Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.