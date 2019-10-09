Blank Rome Attorney Laura Reathaford To Lead Lathrop Gage's California Employment & Labor Practice

"I am excited to join Lathrop Gage for the opportunity it provides me to help develop the firm's impressive Employment & Labor practice, by expanding its reach and influence among the Los Angeles area and throughout California," said Reathaford. "This firm is truly unique in its client-first approach paired with highly respectable attorneys, and I look forward to aiding in its West Coast advancement."

Reathaford assists public and private businesses, particularly, management among the banking, grocery, fashion, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and telecommunications industries. She defends and advises on employment issues of all kinds, including the nuanced area of PAGA actions. She's authored many published articles concerning employment and labor law matters. Her most recent, "Employer's Perspective: PAGA 15 Years Later," ran in the California Lawyers Association's California Labor & Employment Law Review, July 2019.

"We couldn't be happier to welcome Laura to our team. She is a premier labor and employment lawyer which I know from personal experience having practiced with her at Proskauer," said Nancy Sher Cohen, Partner in Charge of the Los Angeles office. "Her expertise and notable reputation will be invaluable to the firm. I know she will help grow our Los Angeles-based West Coast practice."

Reathaford received her Bachelor of Laws from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada. She received her B.Comm. from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

About Lathrop Gage

Lathrop Gage is a law firm whose clients form the backbone of our economy. Our attorneys provide strategic guidance in litigation, business and intellectual property law, with deep knowledge and experience in the industries we serve. We work as one integrated team from offices across the country to help our clients see beyond immediate challenges to achieve their most important objectives. For more information, visit www.lathropgage.com .

SOURCE Lathrop Gage

Related Links

http://www.lathropgage.com

