BlankCalendarPages.com Offers Free Printable Calendars, Date, Time, Solar, and Lunar Phase Calculators

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlankCalendarPages.com ( https://blankcalendarpages.com ) has created a wide variety of calendars in over 50 different styles, all freely available for printing with many that are also customizable. The premade calendars are available in over 14 different languages including English, French, Spanish, and German. Customization allows for calendar creation in an additional 30 languages.

BlankCalendarPages.com has been offering its ever-expanding database of free calendars since 2015. The site also makes available a selection of tools that allow for an easy and convenient way to calculate your very own sunrise and moonrise calendar, for pretty much any city in the world! Additionally, the site provides a series of convenient checklists to help organize camping, chores or passwords.

BlankCalendarPages.com notes several reasons that using a printable paper calendar is often preferable to other digital options:

It is easier to reference an entire month in one glance.

Physically writing something down helps people to remember events more clearly.

Creating reminders is as easy as grabbing a pen and making a notation.

They are a convenient way to manage health needs, or nutrition and exercise schedules.

Similar, digital calendars stored online feel less tangible and often go unchecked.

Paper calendars double as instant diaries.

Planning events with your children becomes more fun with a physical calendar.

Each calendar is fully updated on the site, month by month as needed, and includes plenty of blank space to add quotes, jot down notes or personalize in a myriad of other ways.

"We are seeing more people going back to good old fashioned pen-and-paper calendars everyday; even now, in the age of the smartphone," said its founder. "Every month, we receive many emails expressing gratitude for our free services. People are especially happy they don't have to download anything. We're happy to help by offering calendar resources of all types."

About BlankCalendarPages.com

Founded in 2015, BlankCalendarPages.com is based in sunny San Antonio, Texas, and is dedicated to providing simple and practical free printable calendars of all types. Calendars are continually updated in perpetuity, and are available in an increasing variety of languages and designs. BlankCalendarPages.com is working to expand its current offerings by adding world time tools, free on-demand holidays, and sunrise and moonrise APIs soon. For more information and updates, visit: https://blankcalendarpages.com

