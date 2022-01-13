Blanket Market to grow by USD 1.66 Billion | American Blanket Co. and Boll and Branch LLC among Key Vendors | Technavio

The growth of the blanket market is driven by the rise in the global housing market. The residential purchases have increased significantly in developing countries, boosting the new residential constructions. The majority of the blankets are sold among end-users in the residential and commercial sectors, which include hospitals and hotels. Hence, the rise in construction in the residential and commercial sectors is expected to increase the demand for blankets. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the blanket market during the forecast period.

For more information about the other drivers, trends, and challenges that will impact the growth of the market during the forecast period, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Major Five Blanket Companies and Their Offerings:

American Blanket Co. - The company offers blanket products such as US Military Fleece Blanket and Irish Heritage Embroidered Blanket.

The company offers blanket products such as US Military Fleece Blanket and Irish Heritage Embroidered Blanket. Boll and Branch LLC - The company offers blanket product brands such as Waffle and Herringbone.

The company offers blanket product brands such as Waffle and Herringbone. Faribault Woolen Mill Co. - The company offers blanket products such as Wool Blankets.

The company offers blanket products such as Wool Blankets. Harshit International - The company offers blanket products such as shoddy blankets, cheap blankets, and acrylic blankets.

The company offers blanket products such as shoddy blankets, cheap blankets, and acrylic blankets. Kanata Blanket Co. - The company offers blanket products such as Highland Knit.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Blanket Market Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Offline - size and forecast 2021-2026

Online - size and forecast 2021-2026

Among the above segments, the offline segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The offline market enables the consumers to have an easy inspection of the quality and material of the products. Moreover, the outlets that sell blankets create a unique experience for the customers, such as providing discounts, product replacement facilities, and warranty schemes in case of defects. Thus, the offline sales segment is expected to drive the growth of the global blanket market during the forecast period.

Blanket Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, with 37% of the market's growth originating from the region during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the blanket market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the rest of the regions. The increase in the preference for premium blankets will drive the blanket market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Grab an Exclusive Sample Report to learn about the contribution of each segment of the blanket market

Related Reports:

Bedding Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The bedding market share should rise by USD 25.42 billion from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.81%. Download Free Sample Report Now

The bedding market share should rise by from 2020 to 2025 at a CAGR of 8.81%. Pillows Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The pillows market has the potential to grow by USD 11.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96%. Download Free Sample Report

Blanket Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Germany, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Blanket Co., Boll and Branch LLC, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Harshit International, Kanata Blanket Co., Medline Industries Inc., New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., and Urbanara GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio