Blankinship & Foster Celebrates its 30th and 45th Years

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is proud to announce that it is celebrating the 30th Year since the firm was established. It is also the 45th year since its predecessor firm, Blankinship & Associates was established.

Heading up the experienced Blankinship & Foster team are (left to right): Director/Financial Planning Teresa Kakadelas, CFP®, CDFA™; Financial Advisor Lanette K. Schmidt, CFP®; Director/Investment Management Rick Brooks, CFA®, CFP®; President/CEO Stefan Prvanov, CFP®; Chief Investment Officer Monica Ma, CFA®, CFP®, CSA®; and Director/Wealth Management Jon Beyrer, CFP®, EA®. Blankinship & Foster works with people who have retired, people who are looking forward to retirement, and women in transition. Their personalized approach to wealth management makes them stand out in the San Diego financial market.

The firm's long history of serving clients goes back to 1974, when John T. "Jack" Blankinship left the brokerage world to start a new kind of firm -- one that would provide professional advisory services rather than product sales. Charles Foster joined Jack and in 1989, the partnership Blankinship & Foster was formed. From its beginning, the firm has been a Fee-Only wealth management advisor that serves clients on a fiduciary basis.

The world of finance has become a lot more complex since the 1970s and '80s. People are faced with more alternatives and more risks than ever before, and the information available about personal finances and investing has exploded. Now more than ever, people need professional financial advice from professionals that are committed to act in their client's best interest.

Blankinship & Foster has continued to evolve as well. Jack and Charles have retired, and longtime advisors Stefan Prvanov, Rick Brooks, Jon Beyrer, Teresa Kakadelas and Monica Ma now comprise its leadership team. The focus has sharpened to specialize in helping Retirees, Pre-Retirees, and Women in Transition organize and simplify their finances. The firm has developed a unique process that integrates financial and investment planning in a proactive way that meets life transitions head on, and brings confidence, clarity and direction to a family's finances.

On this 30th year since the founding of Blankinship & Foster and the 45th year since the founding of Blankinship & Associates, we're proud that we're a modern advisory firm fully able to serve today's savvy and sophisticated families, all while remaining 100% true to the strong ideals Jack and Charles worked so hard to ingrain in our culture. More than just investment advisors, we are a group of thoughtful and caring professionals who provide proactive, personalized planning and guidance on all aspects of our clients' finances.

"It's an honor to continue the vision that Jack Blankinship and Charles Foster set out to make a reality" said Blankinship & Foster President and CEO Stefan Prvanov, CFP®. Our mission is to make people's lives better, and our team works toward that mission every day."

Blankinship & Foster is an independent, nationally recognized fee-only wealth advisory firm in Solana Beach, California, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with retirees, pre-retirees and women in transition. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Clients have benefited from this objective forthright advice for over 30 years.

