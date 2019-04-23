Blankinship & Foster Named a Top San Diego Financial Advisor and Wealth Manager for Fifth Straight Year

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is pleased to announce that for the fifth year in a row it has been named one of San Diego's leading financial advisors and wealth managers in the 2019 list of Best Financial Advisors in San Diego, CA by AdvisoryHQ News Media (AHQ). Factors that contributed to the 2019 award include Blankinship & Foster's integrated financial planning strategy, high standard of commitment to their clients, and unique financial services for women experiencing significant life transitions.

Blankinship & Foster leadership: Teresa Kakadelas, Lanette K. Schmidt, Rick Brooks, Stefan Prvanov, Monica Ma, and Jon Beyrer Blankinship & Foster is a 5-time recipient of this prestigious award

The report states, "With a client-centric approach and fully integrated financial planning for all aspects of financial health," the Blankinship & Foster team "provides a safe haven for individuals that are looking to secure a comfortable retirement or women going through life transitions."

"We are delighted that our team has been recognized for their caring and dedication" said Blankinship & Foster President and CEO Stefan Prvanov, CFP®.

AdvisoryHQ's objective review structure includes examination of a candidate company's fiduciary duty, independence, transparency, level of customized service, history of innovation, fee structure, quality of services provided, team excellence, and wealth of experience. Click here for the full article.

About Blankinship & Foster, LLC

Blankinship & Foster is an independent, nationally recognized fee-only wealth advisory firm in Solana Beach, California, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with retirees, women and families. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Clients have benefited from this objective forthright advice for over 35 years.

Important Disclosures:

About the "Top Advisors and Wealth Managers" ranking: Blankinship & Foster was ranked with 11 other investment advisory firms located in San Diego California. The 12 firms on the AdvisoryHQ ranking list were not ranked from 1 to 12, so it should not be assumed that we were ranked as #1. Also, the stars in the recognition emblem do not represent any type of ranking or rating so it should not be assumed Blankinship & Foster received any star rating. For more about the ranking methodology, please visit this link: http://www.advisoryhq.com/articles/advisoryhqs-methodology-for-selecting-top-advisors/

Additional Disclosures:

Certain information was obtained from third party sources believed to be reliable, but it is not guaranteed. Blankinship & Foster is not responsible for the consequences of any decisions or actions taken as a result of information provided in this presentation and does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information requested or displayed. The opinions referenced herein are as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice. We are providing the content for informational purposes only and it should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. There is a risk of loss from an investment in securities, including the risk of loss of principal. Different types of investments involve varying degrees of risk, and there can be no assurance that any specific investment will be profitable or suitable for a particular investor's financial situation or risk tolerance.

Third-party rankings and recognition from ratings services, or publications, are based on specific criteria and do not provide a guarantee that the firm's investment advisory services will be beneficial to any investor or that a client will experience a high level of performance or positive returns on their investments. Rankings and ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client and should not be considered representative of any one client's evaluation.

