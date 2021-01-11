Blankinship & Foster Named a Top San Diego Financial Advisor and Wealth Manager for Sixth Straight Year

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is pleased to announce that for the sixth year in a row it has been named one of San Diego's leading financial advisors and wealth managers in the 2020-2021 list of Best Financial Advisors in San Diego, CA by AdvisoryHQ News Media (AHQ).

Factors that contributed to the award include Blankinship & Foster's integrated financial planning strategy, high standard of commitment to their clients, and unique financial services for women experiencing significant life transitions.

AdvisoryHQ reviews hundreds of financial advisors throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., and this group includes the top-rated firms offering wealth management in San Diego, CA. For more than 30 years, Blankinship & Foster has been a trusted Financial Advisor firm in San Diego, California.

The report states, "Blankinship & Foster offers a caring and attentive approach to financial management that you won't always find with other wealth management firms in San Diego. With multiple resources for investors and a highly experienced and well-credentialed team, Blankinship & Foster earns a 5-star rating as one of the top financial planners in San Diego to work with."

"We are delighted that our team has been recognized six years in a row for their caring and dedication to clients," said Blankinship & Foster President and CEO Stefan Prvanov, CFP®.

AdvisoryHQ's objective review structure includes examination of a candidate company's fiduciary duty, independence, transparency, level of customized service, history of innovation, fee structure, quality of services provided, team excellence, and wealth of experience. Click here for the full article.

About Blankinship & Foster, LLC

Blankinship & Foster is an independent, nationally recognized fee-only wealth advisory firm in Solana Beach, California, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with retirees, women and successful families. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Clients have benefited from this objective forthright advice for over 35 years.

