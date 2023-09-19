Blankinship & Foster Named One of America's Top RIA Firms Again by Financial Advisor Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is pleased to announce that it has been named one of America's Top RIAs in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2023 RIA survey. The firm was previously named one of America's Top RIAs in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 RIA survey.

For more than three decades, Blankinship & Foster is proud to have served as one of San Diego's most trusted Financial Advisor teams. Located in beautiful Solano Beach, the firm works with physicians, retirees and pre-retirees, and women in transition. Each year, through a rigorous selection process, AdvisoryHQ awards a select few their highest honor. Once again, San Diego, CA firm Blankinship & Foster is honored to receive this prestigious distinction.

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management at year end of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. The ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on information reported to Financial Advisor Magazine by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey. Read more at: https://www.fa-mag.com/c2590.

About Blankinship & Foster, LLC

Blankinship & Foster is an independent, nationally recognized fee-only wealth advisory firm in Solana Beach, California, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with physicians, retirees, and women in transition. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Clients have benefited from this objective forthright advice for over 35 years.

About Financial Advisor Magazine

Financial Advisor Magazine ("FA") delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in their increasingly complex environment. FA focuses on sophisticated planning and investment strategies to help advisors better serve their affluent clients, as well as practice management ideas to help advisors build their firms. FA goes in-depth to challenge traditional planning wisdom by introducing readers to new approaches to help them better counsel clients.

