Blankinship & Foster Named One of America's Top RIA Firms by Financial Advisor Magazine

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is pleased to announce that it has been named one of America's Top RIAs in Financial Advisor Magazine's 2022 RIA survey.

Financial Advisor Magazine's RIA survey is a ranking based on assets under management at year end of independent RIA firms that file their own ADV with the SEC. The ranking orders firms from largest to smallest, based on information reported to Financial Advisor Magazine by firms that voluntarily complete and submit FA's survey. Read more at: https://www.fa-mag.com/c2485.

For more than 30 years, Blankinship & Foster has been a trusted Financial Advisor firm in San Diego, California. AdvisoryHQ reviews hundreds of financial advisors throughout the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., and this group includes the top-rated firms offering wealth management in San Diego, CA.

Blankinship & Foster is an independent, nationally recognized fee-only wealth advisory firm in Solana Beach, California, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with physicians, retirees, and women in transition. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Clients have benefited from this objective forthright advice for over 35 years.

Financial Advisor Magazine ("FA") delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in their increasingly complex environment. FA focuses on sophisticated planning and investment strategies to help advisors better serve their affluent clients, as well as practice management ideas to help advisors build their firms. FA goes in-depth to challenge traditional planning wisdom by introducing readers to new approaches to help them better counsel clients.

