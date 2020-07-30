Blankinship & Foster Named to the investor.com 2020 Top Firms in California List

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blankinship & Foster is pleased to announce that it has been named one of California's top investment advisory firms by investor.com.

Blankinship & Foster received a five-out-of-five star rating by investor.com's Trust Algorithm. The Trust Algorithm combines both publicly accessible data from the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) as well as proprietary information such as the security of a firm's website. Blankinship & Foster received the highest star rating possible by the Algorithm.

Blankinship & Foster is proud of the 5-out-of-5-star rating they were awarded by Investor.com's Trust Algorithm. The honor stands as a symbol of the dedication they have to providing for their clients' financial stability and safety. Blankinship & Foster's stellar team includes Teresa Kakadelas, CFP®, CDFA™ (Director/Financial Planning), Lanette K. Schmidt, CFP® (Financial Advisor), Rick Brooks, CFA®, CFP® (Director/Investment Management), Stefan Prvanov, CFP® (President/CEO), Monica Ma, CFA®, CFP®, CSA® (Chief Investment Officer), and Jon Beyrer, CFP®, EA® (Director/Wealth Management).

During these times of financial uncertainty, it is hard for those looking for financial guidance to know who they can trust with their hard-earned money. Investor.com is a consumer advocacy project with the mission of serving as a trusted resource for researching and comparing financial advisors. They analyze 28 million data points from 690,000 financial professionals and 16,000 firms across the country on a monthly basis to determine which firms can be trusted and which ones have red flags consumers should know about.

"We are pleased to be recognized for the high-caliber advice and service we provide to our clients," said Blankinship & Foster President and CEO Stefan Prvanov, CFP®. "And while it is an honor to be so credited, our greatest satisfaction comes from our clients' trust in allowing us to help provide for their financial safety and stability."

For the entire list of the Top Financial Advisor Firms in California, please visit: https://investor.com/financial-advisor-firms/california

About Blankinship & Foster, LLC

Blankinship & Foster is an SEC registered independent, nationally recognized fee-only investment advisory firm in Solana Beach, California*, whose guidance extends beyond investments. Blankinship & Foster specializes in working with retirees, women in transition and affluent families. Their unique wealth management process helps clients organize and clarify their personal finances to achieve peace of mind. Blankinship & Foster has been providing wealth management services to help our clients achieve their goals for over 30 years. To learn more about Blankinship & Foster's profile on investor.com, visit: https://investor.com/rias/blankinship-foster

About investor.com

For more information, visit investor.com/about.

Important Disclosures

https://www.bfadvisors.com/2020-top-firms-in-california

Media Contact

Jon Beyrer

Phone: 858-755-5166 ext. 105

E-mail: [email protected]

* SEC registration does not imply any level of skill or training

SOURCE Blankinship & Foster

Related Links

https://www.bfadvisors.com

