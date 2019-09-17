BlanQuil Brings Consumer-Favorite Weighted Blanket to Mattress Firm Stores Nationwide

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlanQuil ( www.myblanquil.com ), the leading premium weighted blanket company, has just announced a new, focused distribution deal with Mattress Firm, America's largest specialty mattress retailer.

Coveted by consumers and celebrities alike, BlanQuil's Premium Weighted Blanket is a therapeutic sleep accessory that utilizes the power of deep touch stimulation to effectively support restful nights for better days. Combining product innovation with quality design, BlanQuil provides benefits that are linked to improved sleep, mood and relaxation. Now, BlanQuil is available in 2,500 Mattress Firm stores nationwide.

"We are very excited to give our customers the ability to experience BlanQuil products in stores nationwide, something Mattress Firm allows us to do with their coast to coast presence," says Marcelo Altamiranda, CEO of BlanQuil. "Consumers have been asking to touch, feel, and try out Blanquil products in-person and they now have the option to do so in close proximity to their homes."

BlanQuil uses the power of proprioceptive input, a well-regarded therapeutic method that stimulates pressure points on the body, for a reduction in cortisol levels and an increase in serotonin and melatonin production. BlanQuil's blankets are filled utilizing eco-friendly glass beads, and are available in a variety of colors, weights and even a cooling weighted blanket, BlanQuil Chill.

For more information, visit www.myblanquil.com or a Mattress Firm store near you.

About BlanQuil

BlanQuil is the leading premium weighted blanket and sleep accessories company that utilizes the power of deep touch stimulation to effectively support the body. Combining product innovation with quality and luxury design, BlanQuil helps to improve sleep, balance mood and increase relaxation. Learn more at www.myblanquil.com and say hi @myblanquil .

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm strives to help customers find the beds they want at the price that fits their budget. Today, Mattress Firm has grown to be America's largest mattress specialty retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores and a passion for helping people find the right bed. Mattress Firm helps customers' budget stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta®, Simmons®, Dream Bed®, tulo™ and Sleepy's®. In 2016, Mattress Firm became part of the Steinhoff International Holdings family of brands. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids , a program of the Ticket to Dream Foundation , hosts six collection drives a year in communities nationwide to ensure that foster children have the resources needed to succeed.

Media Relations:

Alana Littler

alana@clover-pr.com

310.920.0095

SOURCE BlanQuil

