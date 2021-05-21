Blanton Common Student Apartments & JMG Realty, Inc. to Offer Housing Scholarships for Local Georgia College Students Affected by Pandemic for Second Year

VALDOSTA, Ga., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blanton Common, professionally managed by JMG Realty, Inc., announced this week that it will once again award 10 scholarships to local college students who have been impacted directly by COVID-19 or by the related economic effects on their families. Blanton Common will provide free housing and utilities for the entire 2021-2022 academic term. Students may apply via the community's website, www.LiveBlantonCommon.com, and the recipients will be announced in late July. The announcement follows a successful first year of the #BCGivesBack housing scholarship, awarded in the Summer of 2020.

Blanton Common is a recently-renovated student housing community in Valdosta, Georgia comprised of 277 Units & 862 Beds. JMG Realty, Inc. & Blanton Common are proud to offer the #BCGivesBack Housing Scholarship Program for a second year.

Blanton Common has seen firsthand the unique circumstances the COVID-19 pandemic presented to college students, as well as the uncertainty involved with the progression of their academic careers. With full backing from the private ownership group, discussions ultimately led to the creation of the scholarship program at Blanton Common, along with a unifying hashtag #BCGivesBack.

Patrick Baumer, Vice President with JMG, said the following: "Our team is in a unique position to provide housing to students near Valdosta State University, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and the Valdosta campus of the Georgia Military Academy. Following last year's success of the #BCGivesBack scholarship, we absolutely wanted to do whatever we could to make a lasting impact on our community, again. We hope that these scholarships will help truly deserving students who otherwise would be unable to further their college education this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it's catastrophic effect on their families."

ABOUT BLANTON COMMON & JMG REALTY, INC:

Blanton Common is a privately owned student housing community located 2 miles from Valdosta State University. The community recently completed a large renovation project and also provides free transportation to and from the VSU campus daily. Blanton Common aims to create the preeminent student living experience in the area.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, JMG Realty, Inc., is a fully-disciplined real estate company, concentrating in the redevelopment and new construction, financial services, and management of multifamily real estate properties for both private and institutional owners. The firm currently manages over $5 billion in assets comprised of over 27,000 units.

