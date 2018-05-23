Blantyre Country Resort & Estate Announces Opening, Unveiling Multi-Million Dollar Renovation & Re-Launch

As one of only 12 remaining Gilded Age mansions in the Berkshires constructed at the turn of the 20th century, Blantyre's renovations honors its rich heritage, with a bow to the old and nod to the new. The Relais & Châteaux and Forbes Five-Star resort, purchased by Linda Law, a veteran real estate investor, who discovered the Berkshires as a student, has had Blantyre on her bucket list for more than three decades.

The Blantyre Reimagined experience will delight individuals from the public spaces to the Main House, Carriage House and private Cottages. Guests will discover a magnificently renovated Bistro/Bar and a conservatory with glass blown Murano Chandeliers. Blantyre will redefine bespoke New England travel with the launch of innovative experiences and guest amenities.

Throughout Blantyre, indoor and outdoor spaces compliment the natural surroundings. Thoughtfully selected color palettes are enhanced by timeless fabric prints. Pops of blues, grays, moss green and lavender accentuate the historic architecture.

A Toast to Dom P ér ignon in the Berkshires

In mid June, in time for the popular 4th of July holiday, Blantyre will unveil a full-service Dom Pérignon champagne salon on property, marking the prestigious champagne's first ever Dom Pérignon salon in North America. The Champagne Salon by Dom Pérignon will serve exclusive specialty selections including Vintage Trinity, Dom Pérignon 2006, P2 Vintage 2000 and Rosé 2005.

Indoor and outdoor spaces will allow guests to enjoy inventive champagne cocktail creations and light bites during all seasons. Located outside in the estate's secluded 24-person lush garden patio is The Cloister. Its clever "Tin to Table" menu features an upscale twist on caviar in a casual and laid-back setting, surrounded by the estate's carefully manicured flora. Guests can also enjoy LaCave, hidden and underground with original brick and marble stone walls. LaCave is nestled inside the estate's speakeasy-inspired space, next to the Blantyre's internationally acclaimed wine cellar. LaCave's intimate 30 seats embodies a sleek and sophisticated design, with a cool color palette featuring rich charcoal greys adorned with gold, brass accents and special collector bottles on display.

Inspired Spaces: The Riverview Cottage by Serena & Lily

Blantyre collaborated with Serena & Lily, the popular upscale lifestyle brand. Known for their mix of original and curated decor, Serena & Lily furnished the Riverview cottage crisp earth tone furnishings, a custom-made bedding set, carefully woven rattan furniture with brass accents, linen pillows, and patterned wallpaper accented with hues of green and grey. The one-bedroom Riverview Cottage by Serena & Lily also features a sitting room with a fireplace and an outdoor patio.

Premium In-Room Coffee Experiences

Coffee enthusiasts staying at Blantyre will take notice of an elevated amenity experience available in Blantyre cottages and in the lobbies of the Carriage House and Main House. Known for the beautifully Italian-designed espresso and cappuccino machines, De'Longhi has equipped Blantyre with new De'Longhi Eletta Fully-Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machines with LatteCrema Systems. From the bean to the cup, the machines provide authentic, barista quality espresso drinks any time, day or night.

Extraordinary Food & Wine

Blantyre's robust culinary offerings position the resort as an alluring destination for food lovers. The Blantyre Bistro serves classic dishes with locally sourced ingredients in an elegant, romantic setting. This dramatic space, with a custom-designed bar from Milan, Italy, is filled with hues of blue, grey and velvet set against the Manor's original woodwork. The Conservatory at Blantyre will also debut in June with a five-course tasting menu.

Blantyre's wine collection which features more than 10,000 bottles, has achieved notable distinction and international acclaim including the Wine Spectator Grand Award. Wine lovers will also appreciate Blantyre's creative and extensive wine-by-the-glass list, allowing aficionados to taste exquisite selections.

Opening this summer is H20; Blantyre's beautiful seasonal poolside café where guests can dine al fresco and enjoy summertime casual cuisine and creative cocktails while overlooking the pool and lush grounds.

Personalized Spa Services and Other Amenities

The property's transformed, tranquil Spa at Blantyre provides bespoke experiences and features five treatment rooms, including a water suite and private shower. In addition, guests can enjoy a sauna and Eucalyptus steam room, a stunning relaxation lounge, Vitality Bar, fitness center, and a spa cuisine menu. Services include massage, facial and body treatment therapies.

Two BMW house cars are available for complimentary guest use on a first-come, first serve basis for excursion to explore the wealth of attractions, cultural and art destinations located in the Berkshires. Guests and the local community will have the opportunity to participate in a calendar of educational and food and cultural events throughout the year.

For more information, visit www.Blantyre.com. Reservations can be made by calling 844-881-0104. Visit Blantyre on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

About Blantyre

Blantyre was the first United States hotel to become a member of Relais & Châteaux. This Forbes Five-Star property unveiled a re-imagination and multimillion dollar transformation in May 2018. A country estate set amidst 110 acres of lush lawns and woodlands in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, its centerpiece is a Tudor Style House, built in 1902. Blantyre's elegant accommodations include eight guest rooms in the Main House, eleven suites in the Carriage House and four expansive cottages. Blantyre offers unparalleled culinary experiences, including a classic French bistro, fine dining restaurant, and outdoor dining terrace, in addition to New England's most extensive wine cellar with a private tasting room, and 10,000 bottles. The Spa at Blantyre provides a calming respite for those seeking rejuvenation. Guests can also take advantage of country pursuits throughout the year, and soak up the destination's rich culture, renowned music and theater festivals, and vast outdoor adventures. Blantyre is available for estate takeovers for celebrations, weddings and meetings. For more information, visit www.Blantyre.com.

About Ocean House Management, LLC

Since the redevelopment of the Forbes Triple Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Ocean House in 2010, Ocean House Management, LLC has grown from a single luxury hotel to a collection of some of the most prestigious hotel properties in New England. Each hotel is a destination, with its own name and personality. Ocean House Management Collection is comprised of Ocean House (OceanHouseRI.com), in Watch Hill, Rhode Island; the Weekapaug Inn (WeekapaugInn.com), in Weekapaug, Rhode Island; Blantyre (Blantyre.com), in Lenox, Massachusetts; and the Watch Hill Inn (WatchHillInn.com), in Watch Hill, Rhode Island. Visit OHMCollection.com for details and information.

About Relais & Châteaux

Established in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an association of more than 560 landmark hotels and restaurants operated by independent innkeepers, chefs, and owners who share a passion for their businesses and a desire for authenticity in their relationships with their clientele. Relais & Châteaux is established around the globe, from the Napa Valley vineyards and French Provence to the beaches of the Indian Ocean. Relais & Châteaux members have a desire to protect and promote the diversity of the world's cuisine and traditions of hospitality. They are committed to preserving local heritage and the environment, as encompassed in the Charter presented to UNESCO in November 2014. For more information visit: www.relaischateaux.com.

Media Contacts:

Lisa Glover

Lglover@ldpr.com 212.696.0660

Laurie Hobbs

LHobbs@oceanhouseri.com 401.584.7014 or 612.220.1176

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blantyre-country-resort--estate-announces-opening-unveiling-multi-million-dollar-renovation--re-launch-300653506.html

SOURCE Blantyre

Related Links

http://www.ohmcollection.com/

