BLAQ Luxury Hair Products Announces $6.99 BLAQ Friday Sale!

News provided by

BLAQ Luxury Hair Products

20 Nov, 2023, 13:53 ET

The Black-Owned Beauty Brand Celebrates its 5th Annual Sale November 20 – 27 with Special Giveaways, Cash Prizes, a Trip to Jamaica, and More!  

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAQ Luxury Hair Products (pronounced Black), an esteemed Black-owned and Jamaican-founded beauty brand, today announced the beginning of its weeklong BLAQ Friday Sale and BLAQ Friday Giveaway Contest. From Monday, November 20 through Monday, November 27 everything on blaquluxuryhair.com is on sale for $6.99

Continue Reading

This holiday season, the brand is celebrating five amazing years as a BLAQ-owned and woman-founded beauty brand in a big way. Committed to providing the best products to care for your natural curls and coils, the brand is also creating the best giveaway experience for its valued customers. 

Shoppers can enjoy their BLAQ Friday steals and win big from BLAQ Luxury's "BLAQ Friday Giveaway" by following the contest stipulations below:  

  • Shoppers who spend $35 will qualify to win a 60 Inch Samsung Smart TV
  • Shoppers who spend $50 will qualify for an All-inclusive resort for two (2) to Jamaica (travel, resort, and food accommodations included)
  • Shoppers who spend $60 or more will qualify for the grand prize of $10,000 cash

Creating quality products and high-end experiences that elevate one's self-care regimen is at the heart stone of why the brand's CEO and Founder, Cherice Williams, developed BLAQ Luxury Hair Products and the BLAQ Friday Giveaway Contest. "I want to create an experience that shows we appreciate our customers and promotes the spirit of self-care this holiday season," said Cherice Williams, CEO and Founder of BLAQ Luxury Hair Products. "Whether they are relaxing in front of a new TV, enjoying a tranquil getaway in my native home of Jamaica, or relieving the financial burdens often associated with the holidays, we at BLAQ Luxury want to say thank you for five years of community and many more to come."

Winners of the BLAQ Friday Sale grand prizes will be announced via social media on December 8, 2023. 

The black-owned beauty brand will also celebrate the month of November by gifting a business $5,000 for Small Business Saturday! Submissions will open on November 15 and close on November 22. The winner will be announced on Saturday, November 25. 

To qualify for BLAQ Luxury Hair Products' three giveaway prizes and grab all BLAQ Luxury Products for $6.99 each, all purchases must be made at blaqluxuryhair.com between November 20November 27, while supplies last. 

To enter to win BLAQ Luxury's $5,000 Small Business Saturday Giveaway submit your name, business name, and plans for how you will invest your $5000 prize in the development of your business to [email protected].

To purchase items from BLAQ Luxury Hair Products, visit https://blaqluxuryhair.com/. All BLAQ Luxury Hair Products can be purchased online, on Amazon, and in a local beauty supply store near you. 

To learn more about BLAQ Luxury Hair Products, please visit https://blaqluxuryhair.com/. Follow us on social media via TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

About BLAQ Luxury Hair Products  

 BLAQ Luxury Hair Products is the next generation of Black-owned beauty across the online and retail markets. One hundred percent Black-owned and Jamaican-founded, the brand's collection of quality products can be found online and in select beauty supply stores nationwide. BLAQ Luxury Hair Products incorporate indigenous oils and other ingredients grown in Founder and CEO, Cherice Williams' native home of Jamaica. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has grown to include 20+ products supporting both men and women in enhancing their natural crowns' health, shine, and growth.

Press Contact: 

Samantha Jacobson
[email protected]
646.272.8432

Candace Lane 
[email protected]
478.442.1725 

SOURCE BLAQ Luxury Hair Products

