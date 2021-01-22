Blasa Solano Castro's new book Con Fe en Dios Todo te Será Posible, is a heartwarming opus filled with inspiring spiritual insights that guide Christians toward their faith's revival

Solano said this about her book: "The purpose of this little book is to teach every Christian believer to have a very close relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ and support them and to induce them to collaborate in the churches so we teach the great love of neighbor and evangelize around the world and invite all adults to give their lives and their burdens to our Lord Jesus Christ. Likewise, the children will have an example to follow. Thank you, Lord Jesus. Whether we have been walking with the Lord for a few weeks or many years, God calls us to be closer to our Lord Jesus Christ. Every day we hope that through this little book we learn and nourish ourselves with the love of our Lord Jesus Christ, each one of us, who are his beloved children."

Published by Page Publishing, Blasa Solano Castro's new book Con Fe en Dios Todo te Será Posible will lead Christian believers to a state of renewed grace and purpose in life through evoking divinely inspired perspectives about God's love and mercy for the faithful.

Consumers who wish to learn how to become good Christians who live sound, fruitful spiritual lives can purchase Con Fe en Dios Todo te Será Posible online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

