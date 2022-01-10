Blast Chillers Market revenue to cross USD 2 Bn by 2027: Global Market Insights Inc.

The outbreak of the novel COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted the blast chiller market worldwide. Majority of governments imposed strict lockdown in 2020 across countries to curb the virus transmission. This impacted the manufacturing of the blast chillers owing to the unavailability of raw materials, workers, and components. Additionally, disturbance in the global supply chain on account of the restrictions on international transportations affected the import and exports of blast chillers.

However, governments allowed blast chiller imports & exports as well as their production credited to their ability to preserve medical essentials and vaccines, effectively. This market is expected to witness slow recovery in the F&B industry such as hotels & restaurants, food malls, and bakeries post-pandemic.

Increasing demand for blast chillers in the beverage industry and growing restaurants in Europe is creating a demand for blast chillers in the region. These companies are adopting several business strategies to expand their business operations in the region. For instance, in November 2021, Electrolux received a loan of USD 285 million from European Investment Bank (EIB) for R&D to enhance energy-efficiency of appliances such as refrigerators and blast chillers.

Key players operating in the blast chillers market include Infrico S.L., Hobart Dayton Mexicana, Irinox S.p.A., Fulgor Milano, Master-Bilt Products, Friginox, RETIGO s.r.o., Electrolux, SMEG S.p.A., American Panel Corporation, Tecnomac (Ali Group), Alto Shaam, Inc., Williams Refrigeration, Traulsen & Co., Inc., and Victory and Victory Refrigeration LLC.

Industry participants are adopting unique business strategies, such as product launches, distributor partnerships, and new technology innovations, to accelerate their net sales. Market leaders are expanding their dealerships for their business operation expansions. For instance, in June 2021, Friulinox appointed Hubbard Systems as its authorized distributor of blast chillers in the UK.

Some major findings in the blast chillers market report include:

Supportive government initiatives for food rescue and supermarket business strategies to minimize food wastage are driving the market progression in North America . Significant urbanization and growing demand for frozen food will further drive the industry growth.

. Significant urbanization and growing demand for frozen food will further drive the industry growth. The implementation of stringent food regulations for food safety and beverage industry proliferation is creating significant market opportunities in Europe . Additionally, the availability of established blast chillers market players, such as Electrolux, SMEG S.p.A., Irinox S.p.A, and Friginox, is accelerating the sale of blast chillers in the region.

. Additionally, the availability of established blast chillers market players, such as Electrolux, SMEG S.p.A., Irinox S.p.A, and Friginox, is accelerating the sale of blast chillers in the region. Increasing population at a significant pace is encouraging supermarkets and hotel & restaurant companies to expand their business operation in Asia Pacific . In addition, the increasing demand for packaged frozen food will provide robust market opportunities in the region.

. In addition, the increasing demand for packaged frozen food will provide robust market opportunities in the region. Shifting consumer focus toward smart kitchen establishments is propelling the blast chiller demand in the region. The rising demand for bakery & confectionary products and expansion of hotel chains will further impel the blast chiller acceptance in the region.

The development of the hospitality & tourism sector in Latin America is creating a favorable environment for blast chillers in the region. The expansion of catering service companies in metro cites due to remarkable urbanization will create growth opportunities in the region.

