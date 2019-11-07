Blast Expands Game-Based Savings™ to Over Half A Billion Gamers With New Game Titles

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Blast continues to install fintech plumbing under the world's most popular games by adding 4 new titles this month: Destiny 2, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Brawl Stars, and World of Warcraft. These complement the existing library of Game-Based Savings™ compatible games: Fortnite, Warframe, Rust, Dead by Daylight™, PUBG, CS:GO, and Overwatch.

Game-Based Savings™ enables all of the games in the Blast library to become vehicles for saving money for specific savings goals, and very soon, fractional share investing. Now available on Google Play and the App Store, the Blast app makes saving money into a freely provided FDIC savings account fun and easy by transferring a few cents per in-game action from a player's linked checking account. Additional micro-rewards, convertible to cash, can be earned for completing in-game Missions or test driving new games.

Blast introduced Game-Based Savings™ this year to combat the startling statistic that most Americans would be unprepared to cover the cost of a $400 emergency. This drive to help people build a nest egg in novel ways is not new to CEO and founder Walter Cruttenden. After founding Acorns, the leading micro-investing app, Cruttenden gathered a team to expand on the principles of saving by pairing it with gaming, an activity most people do every day for fun. "By coupling something we need to do with something we love to do we can save without effort," said Cruttenden. He added, "In addition to savings, our fintech pipes will soon allow gamers to grow their accounts faster by transferring to a managed micro-investment account and/or by choosing fractional share investment options."

By mid-2020, the company hopes to expand Game-Based Savings™ to 80% of the gaming market, making saving money accessible to gamers around the world.

ABOUT BLAST

Blast is laying fintech pipes under the world's most popular games. The goal is to improve outcomes and opportunities for gamers, game companies, and the financial services industry by gamifying saving, investing and education.

