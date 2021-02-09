Blast from the Past: Sway LA Announces Partnership with Toy Brand Sillybandz

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media superstars Noah Beck, Bryce Hall, Griffin Johnson, Blake Gray and Josh Richards are partnering with a toy brand that played a huge role in their formative years—Sillybandz—which marks the first investment the Sway LA Boys have made as a group.

For the Sway Boys, the investment is personal. Sillybandz were their generation's equivalent of Beanie Babies, POGS, Tamagotchis, Furbies or Hatchimals—a toy fad that left a nostalgic mark. Based on a simple concept: colorful rubber band bracelets that came in an array of colors and shapes — including animals, letters, and beyond—Sillybandz captured the hearts and minds of Generation Z.

Beck, Hall, Gray, Johnson, and Richards are coming together with Marshall Sandman, as well as TalentX Entertainment executives Michael Gruen and Maxwell Mitcheson to invest in Sillybandz as part of a relaunch of this legacy brand.

"The entire Sillybandz team and I are so excited to join forces with The Sway House and TalentX in making Sillybandz a worldwide phenomenon again," said Sillybandz founder Robert Croak.

The Sway LA Boys are veteran investors and entrepreneurs. After co-founding TalentX Entertainment, Richards partnered with a number of companies, including fintech startup Lendtable, charity pet food company Dog For Dog, and faux fur band UnHide.

Richards, Johnson, and Beck made the move to digital entertainment juggernaut Triller last year, with Richards joining as the company's Chief Strategy Officer; Beck and Johnson joining as advisors; and all three becoming equity shareholders in the company. In addition, Richards and Hall teamed with Evan Burns to found Ani Energy Drink, a beverage designed to boost energy and sharpen focus without a caffeine crash.

"I'm excited to launch this new partnership with such a personal investment," Richards said. "I have a great reverence for Silly Bandz and look forward to starting a new chapter for this iconic brand."

The partnership with Sillybandz is a truly exciting new step in the Sway business venture empire.

About Sillybandz

Founded in 2009 by Robert Croak, Sillybandz quickly became one of the hottest accessories on the market. Originally marketed to girls and boys, Sillybandz—made from silicone rubber bands molded into fun shapes—come in packs of 24, in themes like pets, dinosaurs, sea creatures, princess and holiday as well as celebrity and licensed packs. Sillybandz have become a great collectible over time and people seek the rare shapes. Sillybandz are back and again taking the world by storm and the nostalgia is at an all-time high with celebrities and influencers touting them on all platforms.

About TalentX

TalentX Entertainment was launched in 2019 as the premier social media monetization and talent development company. It is the company that every creator in the digital space wants to be a part of – from TikTokers and YouTubers to Twitch streamers and more. In January 2020, the company launched The Sway House (also known as Sway LA), a Bel Air mansion that's home to six of TikTok's brightest and most influential creators, including Josh Richards (12.2M followers), Griffin Johnson (2.9M followers), Anthony Reeves (5.4M followers), Bryce Hall (3M followers), Kio Cyr (4.3M followers), and Jaden Hossler (5.6M followers).

