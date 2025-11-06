Blast Media Print Opens New East Vancouver Headquarters, Blending Vision, Innovation, and Client Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Blast Media Print (Blast Media Inc.), a leader in large-format printing and visual branding, has officially opened its new headquarters in East Vancouver. More than a production space, the new HQ was designed as a creative portal — a "wormhole" that symbolizes the intersection of space, time, and imagination, where bold ideas take shape and come to life.

Blast Media Print Vancouver Head Office (CNW Group/Blast Media Print)

"We wanted this space to represent more than four walls and a roof," said Allan Louie, CEO and Founder of Blast Media Print. "It's about creating an atmosphere where innovation flows, where our clients can see what's possible, and where our team feels inspired to keep pushing boundaries. While life happens linearly, we see our work as existing beyond time and dimension — and that portal exists right here in East Vancouver."

The new headquarters functions as both a state-of-the-art production facility and a collaborative hub. With immersive design areas, advanced print technology, and flexible zones for workshops, events, and client showcases, it reflects Blast Media's dedication to creativity, precision, and exceptional service.

"At Blast Media, delivering an outstanding client experience drives everything we do," said Quinn Louie, Owner and Director of Operations. "Every project, every detail, and every interaction is guided by our commitment to quality. This new space allows us to deliver that promise with even greater consistency — from concept to installation."

Beyond Print — It's About Impact

Blast Media's purpose extends far beyond printing. "We're about impact," added Allan Louie. "Born in Vancouver and trusted across North America, we bring ideas to life with high-quality graphics. From stadium takeovers to storefront makeovers, our mission is simple: make your brand impossible to ignore."

Anchored in East Vancouver

By choosing East Vancouver as its home, Blast Media strengthens its connection to the city's creative fabric. The neighborhood's mix of artistry and innovation mirrors the company's ethos — the perfect backdrop for a headquarters that bridges production, creativity, and community.

About Blast Media Print

Blast Media Print (Blast Media Inc.) is a global print and promotions company specializing in large-format printing, signage, and experiential branding. Founded by brothers Allan and Quinn Louie, Blast transforms concepts into powerful visual experiences built on creativity, craftsmanship, and a passion for bold ideas.

Ready to make your brand stand out?

Visit blastmediainc.com or email [email protected] to learn more about custom signage , print capabilities, and partnership opportunities.

https://www.blastmediainc.com

SOURCE Blast Media Print