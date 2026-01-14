B'laster Holdings Announces Tad Schimmelpfennig as Chief Executive Officer

CLEVELAND, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- B'laster Holdings ("B'laster" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of specialty lubricants, penetrants, and maintenance chemicals, today announced the appointment of Tad Schimmelpfennig as Chief Executive Officer.

Tad's appointment reflects B'laster's continued focus on strengthening its go-to-market execution, deepening relationships with retail partners, and expanding the reach of its trusted brands across key customer channels.

Tad brings more than 30 years of leadership experience across branded consumer products, retail-focused businesses, and specialty chemicals companies. He has worked extensively with large national retailers and distribution partners, leading organizations with a focus on brand strength, operational execution, and long-term customer relationships.

Most recently, Tad served as President of AFCO Food & Beverage, a division of Zep Inc. Prior to that, he held senior leadership roles at Zep overseeing its Retail and Vehicle Care businesses, where he partnered closely with national retail customers to expand distribution and improve go-to-market execution. Earlier in his career, Tad served as Vice President of Sales for Samsung's U.S. Home Appliance business, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar portfolio, and held senior leadership roles at Honeywell and Maytag. Tad will lead all aspects of the B'laster Holdings business and each of its brands including B'laster, GUNK, Liquid Wrench, AC Avalanche, Titeseal, Motor Honey, and Casite.

As part of the leadership transition, Randy Pindor, who has served as B'laster's Chief Executive Officer for many years, will remain involved as a member of the Board of Directors, supporting the Company's strategic direction and continued focus on product innovation.

"I am thrilled to join B'laster as Chief Executive Officer," said Schimmelpfennig. "I look forward to working closely with our talented employees, customers, and partners to build on B'laster's strong foundation and momentum, delivering reliable, high-performance products while accelerating growth through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer partnerships."

About B'laster Holdings

Headquartered in Valley View, Ohio, B'laster Holdings is a leading manufacturer of specialty lubricants, penetrants, and maintenance chemicals serving automotive, industrial, and consumer end markets. The Company is known for its trusted brands and commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions to professional and DIY customers.

SOURCE B’laster Holdings