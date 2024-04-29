B'laster Holdings Launches B'laster Refrigerants Line

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B'laster Holdings announced today that the B'laster brand will be expanding into the refrigerants category with a lineup of products created to service and maintain both R-134a and R-1234yf automotive AC systems.

B'laster Holdings Brand Portfolio

"B'laster has created some of the best automotive care products in the market since 1957," said Marketing & Product Manager, Morgan Pollen. "With decades of experience to build on, we're excited about the new technology we've developed and incorporated into the B'laster AC product line. We pride ourselves on being innovative and offering products that both professionals and DIYers can use."

Features and benefits of the B'laster Refrigerants include:

Smart Clips ™ allow users to charge by temperature and provide an easier, more accurate way to determine when an AC recharge is complete. Charging an automotive AC system using temperature helps the user avoid overcharging the system.





allow users to charge by temperature and provide an easier, more accurate way to determine when an AC recharge is complete. Charging an automotive AC system using temperature helps the user avoid overcharging the system. The Safe-Seal ™ formulation permanently repairs micro leaks in both metal and rubber components found in an AC system. The stop leak technology is not reactive with oxygen or humidity because it is not a polymer-based stop leak so it won't clog your AC system and is safe for use with RRR service machines. Safe-Seal circulates along with the refrigerant in the vehicle's AC system, sealing micro leaks proactively before they become larger leaks over time.





formulation permanently repairs micro leaks in both metal and rubber components found in an AC system. The stop leak technology is not reactive with oxygen or humidity because it is not a polymer-based stop leak so it won't clog your AC system and is safe for use with RRR service machines. Safe-Seal circulates along with the refrigerant in the vehicle's AC system, sealing micro leaks proactively before they become larger leaks over time. B'laster works with real mechanics to design its product offerings, so users get the perfect pairing of a professional-grade product with DIY package technology.

The B'laster AC line is now available in retailers across the U.S. For more information on the B'laster AC products, visit https://blasterproducts.com

About B'laster:

B'laster LLC is a chemical manufacturing company based in Valley View, OH. Founded in 1957 with PB B'laster Penetrant, the company has since expanded its portfolio to include penetrants, lubricants, cleaners, solvents, removers, grease, protectants, and refrigerants. Currently, the company's President and CEO is Randy Pindor.

About B'laster Holdings

B'laster Holdings has a portfolio of strong brands that consumers rely on to get the job done. With a legacy going back to 1957, the Company prides itself on serving its customers with flexibility, while being a fun, people-focused place to work. Its brands include B'laster, AC Avalance, Casite, Gunk, Liquid Wrench, and Titeseal.

SOURCE B’laster Holdings