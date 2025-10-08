BlastPoint Secures $10.6M Growth Funding to Advance Responsible AI for Utilities and Financial Services

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BlastPoint , an AI-driven customer intelligence platform, today announced it has secured $10.6 million in growth funding. The investment was led by MissionOG , with participation from Curql Fund , Michigan Capital Network , and other existing investors.

The funding comes as demand for AI-powered customer engagement tools continues to surge. BlastPoint operates in a $13 billion market across 13 verticals, including $2 billion opportunities in the financial services and utilities sectors, where organizations face increasing pressure to serve customers more efficiently, equitably, and at scale.

BlastPoint will use the funding to further develop and deploy its next-generation prediction technology, which is auditable for equity, avoids hallucination, and only uses permission-granted data. The company is also focused on expanding solutions that help people struggling to pay bills get matched to assistance programs such as income-capped payments and balance forgiveness. With more than 2X year-over-year growth, 100% customer retention, and technology that now touches the lives of almost one-quarter of U.S. households, BlastPoint has become a trusted partner for leading utilities and financial institutions seeking AI solutions that combine performance with responsibility.

"We are really excited to have MissionOG support our next growth phase. The funding will enable us to build our next generation of AI predictive analytics without sacrificing our ethical standards," said Alison Alvarez, CEO and Co-Founder of BlastPoint. "This investment will accelerate our ability to deliver equitable insights to organizations and directly improve the lives of millions of people navigating financial and energy challenges."

"BlastPoint is tackling some of the most critical challenges facing utilities and financial services providers today, specifically delivering predictive insights that drive engagement, equity, and efficiency," said George Krautzel, Managing Partner at MissionOG. "We believe their responsible approach to AI positions them to lead a rapidly expanding market, and we are excited to support their journey."

About BlastPoint

BlastPoint is an AI-driven customer intelligence platform that helps businesses better understand, reach, and serve their customers. By providing predictive insights and actionable data, BlastPoint empowers companies to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive equitable customer experiences. BlastPoint works with industry leaders in energy and finance to build a more customer-centric future. For more information, visit www.blastpoint.com .

About MissionOG

MissionOG partners with high-growth businesses that have proven models in segments where we have had success as operators and investors, including financial services and payments, data platforms, and software. To help accelerate their partner companies, the firm invests financial capital and leverages a broad network of industry experts. Headquartered in Philadelphia, MissionOG is led by a team that has effectively built and scaled companies through their various stages of growth to successful acquisitions.

SOURCE BlastPoint