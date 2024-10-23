Blastr Green Steel and Knauf Interfer to collaborate on supplying ultra-low CO₂ steel in Europe

HELSINKI, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blastr Green Steel (Blastr) has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Knauf Interfer, a leading European metal processing company, for the annual supply of 100,000 tonnes of ultra-low CO₂ steel. The collaboration aims to materially increase the supply of decarbonized steel products in Europe.

Blastr is creating a low-carbon steel value chain with over 90% lower C0₂ emissions than conventional steelmaking by using hydrogen instead of coal in the production process and feedstock made with clean energy. This includes developing a steel plant in Inkoo, Finland, set to produce 2.5 million tonnes of ultra-low CO₂ steel annually and a green pellets plant in the UK to meet growing European demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly industrial solutions.

"The collaboration between Blastr and Knauf Interfer is an important step towards demonstrating Blastr's business model founded on strong industrial partnerships and our customer-centric approach to meet rapidly growing demand. Together, we will create a more efficient green steel value chain which delivers tangible climate change mitigation combined with a resilient regional supply chain," says Mark Bula, CEO of Blastr.

Together, Blastr and Knauf Interfer will develop a European ultra-low CO₂ steel supply network leveraging Knauf Interfer's production and supply chain management platform, centred around their trimodal hub in Duisburg, Germany. This excellent location in Europe's largest inland port will serve as an important hub with streamlined logistics, ensuring the most economical and sustainable delivery to Central-European customers.

The COO of Knauf Interfer, Domenico Marino, commented: "We are excited to partner with Blastr for a greener future. This collaboration is a major step towards meeting increased demand for green steel through sustainable solutions across the supply chain and reflects Knauf Interfer's strong commitment to progressing the energy transition."

