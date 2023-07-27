Blattner Tech Acquires DevDigital to Deepen Their Technical Expertise Supporting Their Game-Changing Predictive Transformation Platform

News provided by

Blattner Technologies

27 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Tech, a renowned leader in Predictive Transformation services, products and solutions in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of DevDigital — a prominent digital transformation consultancy. The strategic merger will bolster Blattner Tech's technical bench depth, to further improve their Predictive Transformation Platform. 

DevDigital has built a strong reputation assisting organizations in navigating the digital transformation process from inception to execution. Their holistic approach encompasses brand and audience discovery, integrations, application development, and continuous evolution. 

"We are thrilled to welcome DevDigital into the Blattner Tech family," said Russ Blattner, CEO of Blattner Tech. "This strategic acquisition is a significant milestone for us as we expand our team, our capabilities and broaden our service offerings. DevDigital's expertise in guiding organizations through digital transformation efforts aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses with predictive analytics and innovative technologies. Together, we will be better equipped to drive our clients' success in the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Peter Marcum, CEO of DevDigital, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This collaboration will empower us to create even more innovative and impactful solutions, combining our software development proficiency with Blattner Technologies' advanced data analytics and AI capabilities." With the transaction, Marcum will depart DevDigital after founding the company 15 years ago. He intends to continue to focus his time on equity investments as Founding Partner of Kernel Equity, LLC. DevDigital CFO, Debby Sapp, will remain with the company and assume the role of Senior Director of Finance for Blattner Tech.

Blattner Tech's acquisition of DevDigital underscores its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and driving predictive transformation across industries. The integration of DevDigital's talented team and capabilities will further strengthen Blattner Technologies' position as a leader in the AI/ML space.

About Blattner Tech: https://blattnertech.com/
About DevDigital: https://www.devdigital.com/

SOURCE Blattner Technologies

