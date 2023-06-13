Blattner Tech Shatters Industry Norms with AskBOSS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Tech, a renowned pioneer in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning industry, is proud to announce the launch of AskBOSS — a groundbreaking decision intelligence platform that allows business users to "Talk to Their Data™" to get insights and predictive analytics using Large Language Models, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

With AskBOSS, Blattner Tech aims to empower businesses by democratizing data and allowing every person in the organization to ask questions of their data. By leveraging the immense capabilities of Generative AI, AskBOSS can comprehend and analyze vast amounts of unstructured information, such as documents, reports, emails, and other textual data, to provide real-time recommendations, predictions, and solutions.

Commenting on the launch, Russ Blattner, CEO of Blattner Tech, said, "AskBOSS is a game-changing solution for businesses because now every person in the organization gets immediate answers to any business question, so they are more informed, better decision makers — without needing to be experts in database management, artificial intelligence, and data visualization. AskBOSS represents a significant milestone in our mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation services and tools."

AskBOSS, the revolutionary decision intelligence platform by Blattner Tech, offers a host of key features and benefits, including robust data integrations and the option for private or cloud-based Large Language Models (LLMs).  AskBOSS enhances decision-making by interpreting complex queries and providing accurate, context-aware responses, enabling quick and informed choices. It generates predictive insights by training on diverse datasets, allowing organizations to anticipate market trends, customer behavior, and potential risks with greater precision.

Blattner Tech's AskBOSS is poised to redefine decision intelligence, revolutionizing the way organizations leverage their data to drive growth, efficiency, and innovation. With its innovative features, industry-leading expertise, and commitment to client success, Blattner Tech remains at the forefront of the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning industry.

About Blattner Tech: https://blattnertech.com/

About AskBOSS: https://askboss.ai/

SOURCE Blattner Technologies

