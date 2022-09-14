BLATTNER TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN LOADSPRING SOLUTIONS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blattner Technologies, on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation™ services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry, has acquired a majority interest in LoadSpring Solutions™, Inc., a global project management provider offering advanced cloud platform and managed cloud services. Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of businesses, Blattner Technologies recognizes the value of cloud-hosting platforms as organizations look to move increasingly more of their tools and data, from Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) to Enterprise AI, to the cloud.

LoadSpring is the market leader in providing cloud-hosted Project Management platforms, having supported over $350B in global projects with 4,000+ companies. Their focus on delivering a legendary customer experience, unmatched infrastructure, and uncompromised security has attracted significant adoption from industries such as: engineering/construction, energy/utilities, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and aerospace.

Blattner Technologies CEO, Russ Blattner, is thrilled about the cloud-based infrastructure LoadSpring will provide for current AI initiatives and sees the vision for future expansion as more organizations look to leverage Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence to improve their competitive edge and bottom line. LoadSpring's customers can look forward to additional capabilities within the LoadSpring ProjectINTEL™ and ANALYTICS tools, with the ultimate vision to provide predictive analytics for many of the world's largest projects all while maintaining the LoadSpring culture, security and customer experience they have come to expect.

Blattner says, "LoadSpring has the resources and tools to complement the list of companies Blattner Technologies is acquiring in our mission to build a Predictive Transformation™ model that takes our customers from the basics of data management and analytics to operationalizing AI/ML and true Predictive Analytics throughout an organization."

"We are excited as this investment will enable LoadSpring to rapidly expand upon its vision of driving project industries digital transformation as well as enable geographic expansion. Predictive analytics is the future and our partnership with Blattner Technologies will expedite our ability to deliver these solutions," states Eric Leighton, President and CEO of LoadSpring.

Businesses who build an AI culture today will increase market share and develop a significant competitive advantage. At the intersection of digital transformation and business growth, Blattner Technologies' products, services and strategies help organizations thrive as the world becomes increasingly more digital.

About Blattner Technologies

Nashville, TN Blattner Technologies – Building on a 115-year legacy of innovation by the Blattner family of companies, Blattner Technologies is on a mission to be the leading provider of Predictive Transformation™ services and tools in the Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning industry.

About LoadSpring

Founded in 1999, LoadSpring is a global project management provider obsessed with offering advanced managed cloud-based platform services. LoadSpring delivers expert project management and control solutions, fast data and business intelligence access, and hundreds of best-of-breed project-based applications. Data safety is assured through SOC 2 Type II security certification, providing an impenetrable cloud environment. LoadSpring customers and partners get higher productivity and ROI through our proprietary project platform while reducing the burden on their IT departments.

