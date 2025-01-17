BLAUER AND PIRELLI LAUNCH A CAPSULE COLLECTION OF FOUR OUTERWEAR PIECES FOR FW 25-26

Presented during Milan Men's Fashion Week 2025, the collaboration combines two brands on the cutting-edge for innovation and design

MILAN, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blauer and Pirelli, two names that stand out in their respective fields for style and innovation, join forces in the Blauer x Pirelli capsule, an exclusive collection of four no-gender outerwear items made from recycled materials, in which Blauer's essential functionality and Pirelli's passion for design come together. While Blauer has deep roots in workwear and technical outerwear, Pirelli represents excellence in the field of technological development, performance and sport. United by common values such as attention to detail, high quality and the search for uniqueness, Blauer and Pirelli presented the capsule during Milan Men's Fashion Week 2025.

Blauer and Pirelli, two names that stand out in their respective fields for style and innovation, join forces in the Blauer x Pirelli capsule, an exclusive collection of four no-gender outerwear items made from recycled materials, in which Blauer's essential functionality and Pirelli's passion for design come together.

'Blauer and Pirelli are united by a common denominator: the pursuit of perfection,' says FGF Industry CEO Enzo Fusco. 'This collaboration is not only a celebration of our shared values, but an invitation to look forward, towards a future where innovation and research coexist. Blauer has always been a brand that stands out for its sports fashion in step with the times and which - thanks to its performance - increases its turnover every season'.

'For over a century and a half, Pirelli has been synonymous with performance and innovation, but also with culture and design. In recent years, our brand has reached new heights of strength and recognisability worldwide, conquering even the youngest, most style-conscious audience' - said Marco Maria Tronchetti Provera, SVP Pirelli Design & Assets Conversion - 'The partnership with Blauer represents a clear opportunity for us: to explore new expressive possibilities of our brand through apparel that puts the consumer in touch with the Pirelli world of emotions, identity and passion.'

The Blauer X Pirelli capsule collection includes four exclusive, functional outerwear pieces, made with new-generation materials in black and yellow, which recall the Milanese company's signature colours. All the pieces embody a balance between innovation, greater responsibility towards the environment and design.

The Performance Puffer

A puffer jacket designed to tackle any weather with style and practicality. Made from recycled polyester with Taslan fabric inserts, this jacket features a seamless tubular structure to offer maximum freedom of movement. Internal and external polyurethane lamination makes the fabric waterproof and windproof, while the adjustable hood and internal drawstring waist ensure total protection from the elements. The waterproof pockets and Flash LED Pocket for smartphones add functional, smart details, while adjustable double Velcro on the sleeve reflects the technical DNA of the collection. An ideal jacket for a contemporary wardrobe.

The Layered Versatility

A sleeveless puffer designed for those who love versatility. With the same technical approach as the long-sleeve model, this vest is made of recycled polyester and Taslan fabric, with Repreve padding and a seamless tubular structure. Waterproof and windproof, it features a waterproof zip closure and two contrasting side pockets for a minimal but highly functional design. The internal drawstring waist and the Flash LED Pocket confirm attention to smart, practical details, making it the ideal garment for layered looks that combine style and performance.

2 in 1 Plus Pocket Middle Parka - The Urban Explorer

The "2 in 1" construction combines a three-layer laminated windbreaker outer and a removable padded Repreve inner. The double lamination and recycled Taslan details, applied by laser cutting and gluing, guarantee waterproofness and protection. With an adjustable hood, waterproof zip and multifunctional bellows pockets, this parka adapts to an active lifestyle. The drawstring waist and adjustable cuffs offer personalized comfort, while the Flash LED Pocket adds a touch of hi-tech practicality.

Dust Coat - The Tech Trench

A trench coat that blends elegance and functionality. Made from a three-layer recycled polyester fabric with double lamination, it protects from wind and rain, while rear ventilation maintains breathability. Clean lines and laser-cut details, glued with precision, create a modern aesthetic, while the double front closure, with waterproof zip and buttons, offers versatility. Ergonomic darts on the sleeves and adjustable cuffs guarantee comfort and freedom of movement. The two side pockets and the Flash LED Pocket, hidden under a zip, underline attention to detail. Personalized Velcro on the sleeve adds a finishing touch.

The Blauer X Pirelli capsule was created following a more responsible approach to fashion. Each piece is not only the result of a refined creative process, but also of a concrete commitment to reducing environmental impact.

Available starting in August, the collection will be distributed in Blauer flagship stores, on the official website www.blauerusa.com and in a selection of premium boutiques globally.

FGF Industry is a leading Italian company in the fashion industry, where it operates with the brands Blauer, Ten C and BPD. Founded in 1998 on an idea from fashion designer and CEO Enzo Fusco, FGF Industry combines truly Italian DNA with an international soul, which reflects in the style of its collections and its open, farsighted business vision. With particular expertise in sportswear and outerwear, FGF Industry comprises a specialized team dedicated exclusively to research into the use of innovative, durable fabrics, comfortable, contemporary fits and the recognizable quality of its finishes and details. Today, FGF operates 13 owned stores and a sales network in continual expansion.

Pirelli, founded in 1872, is today one of the world's biggest tyre manufacturers, and the only one to be entirely focused on the Consumer market, with products and services for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. With a distinctive positioning at the top and very high end - the "High Value" segment - Pirelli is a global brand with strong Italian roots, known for its cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing excellence and passion for innovation. To achieve the highest level of performance, safety and reduction of environmental impact, Pirelli has always been committed to research and development, in which it invested 5.4% of High Value revenues in 2023. Pirelli is also constantly engaged in sustainability initiatives that have earned it top positions in the major world rankings for years and inclusion in the most relevant indices, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe. Present in the world of motorsports since 1907, it is now active in over 350 competitions and since 2011 has been the Global Tyre Partner of the Formula 1® World Championship, for which it has renewed the exclusive relationship until at least 2027. In line with the company's strategic focus on the Premium and Prestige segments, Pirelli Design creates targeted projects in collaboration with partners of excellence in their respective areas to provide products that are both unique and iconic.

SOURCE Pirelli