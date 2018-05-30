Blayne Harvey joins Union Bank Home Loans as Managing Director, Head of Wholesale Lending

"I chose to join Union Bank because it is one of the most recognized and respected brands in the marketplace with an unparalleled reputation for having the best team in the business," Blayne said. "I look forward to working with the team to grow our platform and product set to provide our brokers and their clients with additional options for their mortgage needs."

Blayne comes to Union Bank from SunTrust Mortgage Corporation where she spent more than 20 years in several key leadership positions in wholesale and correspondent lending. Most recently, she was Senior Vice President, National Production Manager of the bank's Non-Delegated Correspondent Division, which she grew into a significant contributor to the SunTrust organization.

"We have delivered strong growth within our mortgage portfolio – which is now the sixth largest in the country and we are thrilled to welcome Blayne to Union Bank Home Loans," said Paul Appleton, Head of Union Bank Home Loans. "Her extensive sales leadership experience coupled with her stellar track record in business development, make her an important addition as we continue to expand our wholesale broker business."

