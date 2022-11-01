Blaze Advisors Announces New Vice Presidents

WILMINGTON, N.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Advisors, founded in 2016 to offer healthcare partners a suite of talent and tools to optimize value-based programs, is pleased to announce our new Vice Presidents: Colleen Russell (VP of Information Technology), Seth Terndrup (VP of Legal Affairs), and Paul Uncanin (VP of Payor Contracting).

Known for their pragmatic and innovative approach to helping their customers, Blaze Advisors built and manages over a dozen ONEcare Networks using a care model and technology platform that helps in early identification of disease, coordinating timely access to care, and ensuring robust treatment activation and patient engagement. ONEcare's integrated model of care strives to build trust between patients and their care team through transparent and closed-loop communication.

With the addition of these executive leaders, Blaze furthers its pursuit in delivering effective results aimed at improving patient care and satisfaction. Leveraging their vast experience, Colleen, Seth, and Paul help the Blaze team and the ONEcare networks fulfill their mission — to save lives, one population at a time.

VP of Information Technology (IT) Colleen Russell most recently brings experience as the Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Alliance for Better Health, a NY Performing Provider System network created to assist with the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program to begin the move from volume to value-based care. In addition, Ms. Russell has over 26 years of leadership experience in health information technology and as a Registered Nurse.

VP of Legal Affairs Seth Terndrup is a NC-licensed attorney bringing more than a decade of experience practicing law in healthcare, specifically privacy and clinically integrated networks. Seth has served as corporate counsel for Community Care of North Carolina (CCNC) as well as Premier, Inc. He brings a business-minded practical approach to practicing law in a complex industry

VP of Payor Contracting Paul Uncanin provides vast experience in healthcare, spanning work with health systems, accountable care organizations, managed care organizations, and technology solutions. Paul hails from Healthcare Bluebook and Ascension and offers a unique understanding of how to leverage alternate payment models to incentivize stakeholders into a seamless system of care.

Blaze Advisors is pleased to welcome its new Vice Presidents into leadership positions and we look forward to the passion Coleen, Seth, and Paul bring to creating change in the way healthcare is delivered.

About Blaze Advisors

Blaze Advisors builds, advises, and manages accountable care organizations and population health programs for some of the US's largest payers, providers, and health systems, designing and implementing effective structures, processes, tools, and capabilities to transform how population health is delivered. Their multi-functional management team works with hospitals, emergency rooms, primary care, behavioral health, and post-acute care partners across the world to help their partners design and accelerate care innovation that helps save lives. Those interested in learning more about Blaze Advisors can visit their website at https://www.blazeadvisors.com/.

