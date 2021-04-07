Blaze Pizza Accelerates Growth with Signing of New Multi-Unit Development Agreements

LOS ANGELES, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual franchise pizza concept, announced today it has accelerated its franchise development efforts in the first quarter of 2021, signing agreements to develop 16 new restaurants in Texas, Florida and Tennessee. On the heels of a strong 2020 and ongoing nationwide growth, Blaze Pizza's compounding success has continued to attract multi-unit operators to the brand and positioned the trailblazing concept for further expansion in 2021 and beyond. As part of these new agreement signings, Blaze will grow its presence in key target markets including Austin, Texas; Panama City, Florida; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, among others.

Spearheading Blaze Pizza's development in Texas is multi-unit operator and CEO of Carpo Pizza Enterprises Kelsey Irvine, who plans to develop 10 new locations in the greater Austin area. The 26-year old franchisee brings extensive experience in the franchising industry, currently operating 11 Jersey Mike's franchise locations in addition to his new partnership with Blaze. Texas continues to be a prime growth market for Blaze Pizza, with four new locations opening throughout the Dallas market in Spring 2021.

"Through my family's business, I gained an understanding of franchising at a very young age, and have seen firsthand the unlimited potential this industry can offer. When I was introduced to Blaze Pizza, I immediately recognized that the strength of its business model coupled with an exceptional high-quality product was a recipe for success, and am thrilled to be coming onboard in the midst of an exciting period of growth," said Kelsey Irvine. "Blaze has developed a passionate following from consumers throughout the country since its inception, and I have no doubt that the Austin community is going to fall in love with this concept and its one-of-a-kind guest experience."

In addition to the Austin deal signing, Blaze Pizza has also signed a franchise agreement with Kunal Patel to expand its presence throughout the Southeast with six new units. Patel currently has locations under development in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Panama City, Florida, with plans to continue growing throughout the Florida panhandle, Alabama and Mississippi over the next several years. In addition to becoming a Blaze franchisee, Patel and his family own and operate a variety of hotel properties nationwide with globally ranked brands such as Marriott, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, Wyndham, among others, bringing a unique expertise in hospitality and guest services to the fast casual franchise.

"Blaze Pizza kicked off this year with tremendous momentum, which our development team has leveraged to propel our franchise growth efforts, as reflected by these recent multi-unit deal signings. We recognize that our franchisees are integral to the brand's ongoing success, and are proud that our unparalleled support system and unwavering commitment to operational excellence have attracted experienced multi-unit operators like Kelsey and Kunal," said Ed Yancey, vice president of franchise development for Blaze Pizza. "Texas and the Southeast have continued to be ideal markets for our brand, and we look forward to tapping into the wealth of potential in these regions while exponentially expanding our footprint over the next few years."

With dozens of new locations under development, Blaze Pizza is in the midst of aggressive expansion and is looking to add qualified franchisees to its growing brand. Franchise opportunities remain in markets across the U.S., including the Northeast and Texas. For more information about development opportunities with Blaze Pizza, please visit www.blazepizza.com or contact Ed Yancey at [email protected].

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

