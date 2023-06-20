Blaze Pizza Amplifies Leadership Team to Ignite Future Growth and Fuel Next-Generation Innovations

Industry Veterans Kevin Moran and Johnny Tellez Join as Chief Development Officer and Chief Operations Officer, Set to Propel Blaze Pizza's Expansion and Elevate Operational Excellence

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the premier innovator in the fast-casual pizza space, proudly announced today the induction of industry veterans Kevin Moran and Johnny Tellez to its executive leadership team. As the newly appointed Chief Development Officer (CDO) and Chief Operations Officer (COO), respectively, they arrive during a pivotal phase of advancement for the dynamic brand, keen to enrich the customer journey, pioneer operational initiatives, and expand its domestic and global footprint.

"We are pleased to announce the addition of Kevin and Johnny to our executive team at Blaze Pizza. Their outstanding qualifications and proven track record of success assure us of our continued ability to provide an exemplary experience for our franchisees and patrons as we move forward into our next phase of expansion," asserted Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "As we maintain our leadership position in the fast-casual pizza industry, their contributions will be vital in achieving our strategic goals."

Joining Blaze with an impressive portfolio of over two decades in financial planning and accounting, Kevin Moran has a history of steering development teams towards outstanding performance through the alignment of fiscal goals with comprehensive strategies. Prior to his current role, Moran held the position of Vice President of Strategic Development at Focus Brands International, where he excelled in driving strategic development for the global franchisor and operator of over 6,600 restaurants. As CDO at Blaze, Moran will apply his seasoned expertise to nurture strategic alliances and accelerate the brand's global growth trajectory.

Johnny Tellez, a proven thought-leader in operations and training, is joining the Blaze Pizza family. He has a solid track record in several leadership roles at high-profile restaurant chains, where he played pivotal roles in enhancing customer experience and operational effectiveness. Before Blaze, Tellez was Vice President of Training and Operations at Focus Brands International, where he uplifted operational management and franchise support globally. As the newly minted COO, Tellez will be the driving force behind Blaze Pizza's operational endeavors, ensuring flawless delivery and uniform quality across the brand.

In light of Blaze Pizza's ongoing dynamic expansion phase with a multitude of new locations forthcoming, the brand is enthusiastically seeking experienced and capable multi-unit franchisees from across the U.S. and internationally to bolster its rapidly growing franchise network, thereby creating a future full of innovation and growth. For more information about partnership opportunities, visit BlazeFranchising.com and stay connected with @BlazePizza across all major social media platforms.

About Blaze Pizza
Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and six countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza

