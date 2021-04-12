Blaze Pizza Heats Up Dallas with Four New Restaurant Openings

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza is taking Dallas by storm! The nation's leading fast casual franchise pizza concept announced today it celebrated the grand opening of its newest location in Rowlett, Texas on March 23rd. Located at 3109 Lakeview Parkway, the Rowlett restaurant is the first of several new restaurants coming to the Dallas market this spring, with the popular pizza brand slated to continue blazing through the region now through May. Over the next month, local franchisees will be opening three additional new locations in Dallas, Irving and Mesquite, giving more residents a chance to Blaze it their way!

In celebration of Blaze Pizza's exciting growth in the Dallas community, residents can receive a FREE pizza by downloading the brand's app and selecting their local restaurant as their favorite within a week of the grand opening. In addition to the Rowlett opening, Blaze Pizza will be celebrating grand openings for the following new locations throughout April and early May:

Dallas, located at 5500 Greenville Ave.

located at 5500 Greenville Ave. Irving , located at 7601 N. MacArthur Blvd.

located at 7601 N. MacArthur Blvd. Mesquite , located at 1505 N. Town East Blvd. in the Town East Mall

"We're so excited to be growing in the vibrant Dallas market! After seeing how enthusiastic guests were at our Rowlett grand opening, we know the best is yet to come. Each of the franchisees behind our four new Dallas restaurants share our passion for delivering a guest experience that is second to none, and we have no doubt that their efforts to bring Blaze Pizza to their local communities will be a huge success," said Mandy Shaw, chief executive officer and president of Blaze Pizza.

Known for its customizable menu and made-to-order artisanal pizzas, Blaze Pizza offers a one-of-a-kind guest experience and unparalleled high-quality products. From the thoughtfully curated meats with no nitrates to the variety of fresh vegetables, each element has been chosen meticulously by the company's executive chef, Brad Kent, a Zagat-awarded culinary innovator. The company is a pioneer in providing consumers with extensive options starting with its six famous crusts, including the house made original as well as Cauliflower, Keto, and Gluten Free alternatives.

"When we started Blaze Pizza, we were committed to creating a product that offered a level of quality unparalleled in the fast casual space, and are proud that in the midst of our brand's rapid growth, quality has remained our number one priority. Whether you're keto-friendly or dairy-free, our wide-ranging menu offers something for everyone! We can't wait to show the Dallas community all the ways to Blaze," said Brad Kent, Blaze Pizza executive chef.

All new Dallas Blaze Pizza locations will offer dine-in, carry out via pick-up or curbside service, and contactless delivery through its website, mobile app, and various third-party delivery partners. To protect the safety of the community, the brand is closely following Texas state and local guidelines for COVID-19 procedures and has implemented best-in-class safety and sanitation protocols, including requiring masks and gloves for all team members, availability of hand sanitizer for all guests, and food safety procedures validated by a third-party auditor.

For more information about Blaze Pizza and to confirm hours of operation for your local restaurant, please visit www.blazepizza.com. For more information on franchise development opportunities in Dallas and Texas, contact Ed Yancey at [email protected].

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 340 restaurants across 41 states and 6 countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu featuring fresh, natural ingredients free from artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and sweeteners, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly-growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

