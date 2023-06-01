Blaze Pizza Launches 'What's Hot' Monthly Value to Satisfy Pizza Lovers' Cravings

June's Craveable Value Features the Pepperoni Lover Pizza with More Than Double the Amount of Pepperoni

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Pizza, the nation's leading fast-casual pizza brand, is introducing a new "What's Hot" monthly value special for pizza lovers to enjoy at participating locations nationwide. Inspired by the brand's most popular menu items, guests can anticipate a new, featured pizza every month to satisfy their cravings at a great price. Beginning June 1, Blaze Pizza will offer the first of its "What's Hot" promotions featuring the brand's number-one-selling protein topping – pepperoni!

Blaze's June special is the Pepperoni Lover Pizza, made with a heaping portion of 32 slices of savory pepperoni layered over mozzarella cheese on Blaze Pizza's original 11-inch crust pizza for only $8.99*. Orders are available in-store, or for delivery via www.blazepizza.com and the Blaze Pizza app.

"Blaze's 'What's Hot' monthly value program marks the beginning of our commitment to guests to offer fresh and high-quality menu items at everyday affordable prices," said Beto Guajardo, CEO of Blaze Pizza. "We know what our guests love, so we want to offer their favorites at a special discount every month."

The "What's Hot" monthly value initiative offers guests the chance to explore even more menu options each month while also saving money. Next month's "What's Hot" offer will feature Hawaiian Pizza, due to the tropical seasonality of pineapple and its popular combination with ham. Check back at a participating Blaze Pizza location or join Blaze Rewards to discover each month's craveable value offer.

For more information, visit blazepizza.com. Follow Blaze Pizza on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates.

About Blaze Pizza

Founded in 2011, Blaze Pizza is the nation's leading fast-casual pizza franchise concept with more than 330 restaurants across 38 states and six countries. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Blaze Pizza is committed to delivering a one-of-a-kind customer experience and unparalleled high-quality products. Known for its savory artisanal pizzas and customizable made-to-order menu, Blaze leads the industry in menu innovation and product excellence. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades including Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, as well as #1 spots on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers and Franchise Times' Fast and Serious list. Visit blazepizza.com for additional information and stay connected @BlazePizza.

*Price and participation may vary.

Contact:

Callie Chambers

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Blaze Pizza