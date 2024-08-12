BLAZE PR Highlighted on LA Business Journal's 2024 Best Place to Work in Los Angeles Annual List

The Southern California-based Public Relations firm has been named among best workplaces in the Small Business Category

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE PR was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. This eighteenth annual program was created by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group.

The LA Business Journal’s survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. BLAZE PR has been named one of this year’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

The Southern California boutique agency specializes in representing leading brands across luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle sectors. As the agency continues to distinguish itself in the field of consumer PR, it has been lauded as one of America's fastest-growing private companies and has earned multiple other industry awards for both its client work and workplace environment.

The LA Business Journal's survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses. BLAZE PR has been named one of this year's Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.

John Davies, CEO of BLAZE PR described the honor, stating, "We are incredibly humbled to be recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal as one of the best places to work. This achievement reflects the dedication, creativity and passion of our entire team at Blaze PR. We strive to foster a culture where everyone feels valued, inspired and empowered to excel. This award is not just a testament to our workplace environment but also to the innovative and collaborative spirit that drives our success. We look forward to continuing to build an environment where our team can thrive and achieve great things together."

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

Have at least 15 full- or part-time permanent employees working in Los Angeles County ;

; Have a physical operation in Los Angeles County ;

; Are a publicly or privately held organization;

Are a for-profit, not-for-profit, or a government organization;

Have been in business for at least one year

Companies from across LA County entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles. The first part, which evaluated each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part, an anonymous employee survey designed to measure the employee experience, was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data and determined the final rankings.

The full rankings were revealed at a special dinner event on August 7, 2024, and are published in the current issue of the Los Angeles Business Journal.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit bestplacestoworklosangeles.com .

For more information, and to learn how BLAZE PR can support and elevate your brand, visit blazepr.com

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the market share. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. Visit www.blazepr.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE BLAZE PR