Blaze PR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE PR has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2023 issue, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

BLAZE PR represents leading brands in the luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle segments. In recent years, the agency's team has been recognized for their leadership in consumer PR, ranked among America's fastest-growing private companies and brought home a variety of professional accolades including Hermes, Communication, PRSA PRism and Silver Quill Awards. It is their particular ability to understand the opportunities and challenges each client faces that allows them to develop innovative, influential programs to overcome these obstacles and successfully achieve clients' business objectives.

"Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim," explains Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "Proving to the world that you're a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees for 2023. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"It is a privilege to join the rankings once again of best places to work, which is a testament to the inclusive and collaborative company culture we foster within our agency," said Matt Kovacs, President of BLAZE PR. "This recognition is a reflection of our team's exceptional talent, dedication and passion for what they do."

About BLAZE PR

BLAZE is the go-to partner for lifestyle brands hungry for a real piece of the marketshare. Fresh and seasoned, the PR boutique agency is comprised of veteran practitioners who stay one step ahead of trends and will not rest on the laurels of past successes. BLAZE puts the strategy back in PR. Their media strategies are meaty, creative and on-point because they're backed by a thoughtful process that considers the particular world of each brand. Visit www.blazepr.com for more information.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Quantum

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

