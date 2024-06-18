BLAZE PR Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc.'s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2024

The Southern California-based Public Relations firm has been named among best workplaces in the Advertising & Marketing Industry for the second consecutive year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE PR has been named to Inc.'s annual Best Workplaces list for the second year in a row. Prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures, whether operating in a physical or a virtual facility.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 543 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Each year, Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the very best in terms of companies that have fostered a truly amazing culture," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use hard metrics and data as well as qualitative measures for judging in order to find the very best — and we're proud that the program is highly selective."

"Inclusion in Inc.'s Best Workplaces list is a testament to the outstanding culture we've cultivated at BLAZE PR," adds John Davies, CEO of BLAZE PR. "We are dedicated to nurturing an inclusive workplace where our team members have the freedom and empowerment to excel. Being named a Best Place to Work for another year reflects our commitment to take the extra steps to ensure both client and team member success."

BLAZE PR specializes in representing leading brands across luxury travel, hospitality, consumer and lifestyle sectors. As the agency continues to distinguish itself in the field of consumer PR, it has been lauded as one of America's fastest-growing private companies and has earned multiple other industry awards, including the Hermes, Communication, PRSA PRism and Silver Quill Awards. BLAZE PR's success lies in its adept understanding of client needs, enabling the development of innovative, impactful strategies that drive business objectives forward. Current clients include Health Nut, Mary's Gone Crackers, Murf Electric Bikes, Bushwick Kitchen and Cleancult.

For more information, and to learn how BLAZE PR can support and elevate your brand, visit blazepr.com .

Media Contact:

Taylor DeVries

[email protected]

SOURCE Blaze PR