Blaze® Unveils Exclusive Modular Outdoor Kitchen Collection in Collaboration with Urban Bonfire

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze, a leader in premium outdoor cooking products, is excited to unveil its innovative outdoor kitchen collection developed in collaboration with Urban Bonfire, a trailblazer in outdoor design. This new collection, featuring up to 40 exclusive configurations, taps into the rapidly growing trend of modular outdoor kitchens with both enthusiastic design professionals and homeowners in mind. Offering a high-quality and quick-to-ship solution, homeowners can easily assemble and install their outdoor kitchen, enjoying a stunning outdoor space in just hours, not days or months.

Blaze Golden Hour Modular Kitchen Island

Recognizing a significant gap in the market for high end modular outdoor kitchens, Blaze, in partnership with Urban Bonfire, set out to create a beautiful and functional solution that eliminates the typical 10–12-week lead times associated with custom builds. With this new modular collection, homeowners can have a fully assembled, professional-grade outdoor kitchen—with Blaze's high-performance LTE+ grill as the centerpiece—delivered and installed in as little as 7-10 days.

"Modular kitchen solutions are quickly becoming the go-to for homeowners who want the flexibility of customization without the hassle of construction," said Charlie Bini, Chief Sales Officer of Blaze. "With this collaboration, we're making it easier than ever for homeowners to create their ideal outdoor living space—without compromising on quality."

Over the past 12 months, Blaze and Urban Bonfire worked closely to identify the most popular kitchen layouts, color options, and equipment pairings based on years of data from homeowners, designers, and builders. The result is a collection that speaks to today's consumer: stylish, premium, highly functional, rugged and easy to install.

Key features of the Blaze Outdoor Kitchen Collection include:

Quick-Ship Program : Delivered within 7-10 days of order, offering an unparalleled speed to market.





: Delivered within 7-10 days of order, offering an unparalleled speed to market. Modular & Versatile Design : No builders required - this collection offers installer-friendly, pre-configured modules that can be easily assembled on site, giving homeowners total control over the design and installation.





: No builders required - this collection offers installer-friendly, pre-configured modules that can be easily assembled on site, giving homeowners total control over the design and installation. Durability & Style : Full marine-grade aluminum, non-combustible, cabinetry with colorful, powder-coated finishes and robust outdoor-grade hardware and plumbing, paired with Blaze's high-performance cooking and refrigeration equipment.





: Full marine-grade aluminum, non-combustible, cabinetry with colorful, powder-coated finishes and robust outdoor-grade hardware and plumbing, paired with Blaze's high-performance cooking and refrigeration equipment. Portative : Kitchens are effortlessly relocatable, seamlessly allowing transition from one home to another.





: Kitchens are effortlessly relocatable, seamlessly allowing transition from one home to another. Premium Materials: Each kitchen includes Dekton® countertops, combining beauty and durability for a stunning, low-maintenance outdoor cooking space.

"Since founding Urban Bonfire, it has been our mission to allow as many people as possible to share in and enjoy outdoor cooking and entertaining memories surrounded by those they love," said Ryan Bloom, Co-Founder and President of Urban Bonfire. "This winning collaboration with Blaze allows us to reach a wider audience of customers who can now, for the first time, enjoy a Blaze and Urban Bonfire outdoor kitchen solution in a much faster and more affordable way than ever before."

This exclusive collection of outdoor kitchens is available only at select Blaze online and retail dealers including BBQGuys.com, with prices starting at $12,999.

About Blaze: Blaze builds outdoor living products better. Better designs. Better materials. Better functionality. What's more, they're easy to use and engineered to last, backed by a best-in-class lifetime warranty. Well after our competitor's products have been left on the curb, Blaze's outdoor kitchen equipment and grills will continue to serve as centerpieces for our customers' spaces. That's what makes us Blaze. Learn more at BlazeGrills.com.

