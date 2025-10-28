BLAZE Ushers in a New Era of AI-Powered Cannabis Retail Technology

ANAHEIM, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BLAZE®, a pioneer in cannabis retail technology, today announced a bold new direction designed to position the company at the forefront of the AI revolution in retail software. This next chapter is the beginning of a new era where BLAZE is redefining the role technology plays in helping retailers stay compliant, profitable, and competitive. The transformation comes with a complete rebrand, signaling fresh energy and vision; the launch of BLAZE Labs, an innovation program for piloting experimental AI features.

Pioneering the New Era of AI-Powered Retail

"We're redefining what retail software can do — moving beyond a system of record to an intelligent system of action that automates decisions, accelerates workflows, and drives real business outcomes," said Chris Violas, CEO of BLAZE.

This strategic shift is marked by the promotion of Scott Roehrick to Vice President of AI, a new leadership role designed to accelerate BLAZE's adoption of artificial intelligence across its software platform and internal operations.

Leading this new frontier, Roehrick will collaborate with teams to embed AI and large language models (LLMs) not only into BLAZE's retail platform but also into its internal processes, touching every department from product development to customer support.

"AI is changing not just what we build, but how we build it," said Scott Roehrick, VP of AI at BLAZE. "We're using AI to reinvent our retail software with intelligent workflows that drive speed, creativity, and precision. This alignment between product and process is allowing us to accelerate innovation like never before."

The company also announced the launch of BLAZE Labs , an innovation program that allows retailers to pilot experimental features and provide feedback that directly shapes the AI product roadmap.

The first release to emerge from BLAZE Labs is "Herbie" the AI Budtender, a fully automated virtual assistant for your online customers. This intelligent tool helps shoppers navigate your product selection and make confident purchasing decisions, just like a knowledgeable in-store budtender. "Herbie" is the first of many AI-powered tools we'll be rolling out in quick succession over the next few months, giving you early access to cutting-edge technology and a voice in shaping its evolution.

Together, these initiatives mark the beginning of a new era for BLAZE, one where human expertise meets AI intelligence to create a smarter, more connected future for retailers.

To learn more about BLAZE, visit blaze.me .

About BLAZE®

BLAZE is a unified award-winning software suite built for regulated retailers. With AI-powered solutions for POS, e-commerce, mobile apps, payments, and websites, BLAZE empowers businesses to operate compliantly and scale efficiently. Founded in 2017, BLAZE is trusted by thousands of operators across North America.

