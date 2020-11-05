Blaze Verify Partners With ActiveCampaign to Automate Email Verification

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular email verification solution, Blaze Verify, has partnered with ActiveCampaign, the leader in Customer Experience Automation, to provide user-friendly and affordable automated email verification to their global network of 120,000 customers. Both companies are centered around the goal of "making the customer a hero," and this partnership works to fulfill that objective in providing greater orchestration of customer journeys.

Email verification is an essential component of any successful email marketing campaign, as it identifies undeliverable addresses, and enables senders to only engage with real, deliverable email addresses. Verifying your email list not only increases return on investment, but it also secures inbox placement and reduces bounce rates. Once clean, it is important to regularly reverify your list as up to 2% of all deliverable emails become undeliverable every month, which can slowly damage your sender reputation.

Blaze Verify offers several email verification solutions that integrate directly with ActiveCampaign, one of which is an automated solution, known as Monitor. Monitor works by verifying emails in Blaze Verify as they are added to a user's ActiveCampaign list. Users will configure their list settings, which includes an option to unsubscribe undeliverable addresses automatically in their ActiveCampaign account. Also included with Monitor is a reverify feature that will reclean your list at a frequency of your choosing.

Regarding the partnership, Blaze Verify CEO Sean Heilweil says, "The opportunity to provide automated email verification to ActiveCampaign users is important, and will undoubtedly increase user's ROI. Now, ActiveCampaign users can send their email marketing campaigns with confidence."

Gwen Sioson, Partner Manager at ActiveCampaign, agreed, acknowledging that the union with Blaze Verify will simplify email verification for their users, and protect their users' sender reputation.

"Partnering with Blaze Verify will make email verification more accessible for our 120,000 users than ever before by automating the process between our two platforms. We're excited to help our users send smarter email marketing campaigns," said Siosan.

About Blaze Verify

Blaze Verify, an industry-leading email verification solution, provides real-time list cleaning that improves data quality, deliverability and email marketing ROI. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Blaze Verify makes list cleaning accessible for businesses of all sizes. Providing user-friendly email verification solutions designed to improve email marketing campaigns, Blaze Verify helps businesses protect their domain reputation and save money while doing so.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automation that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com.

