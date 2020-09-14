Blaze Verify Partners With Intercom to Provide Accurate and Reliable Email Verification

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Verify, popular email verification solution, announces it has joined the Intercom App Partner Program to provide reliable email verification to Intercom users. The partnership provides users access to the easy-to-use and affordable list cleaning that Blaze Verify is known for directly in their Intercom Inbox or through their native integration, making a clean list easily accessible.

Intercom is the Conversational Relationship Platform that helps businesses build better customer relationships. Intercom's Messenger enables personal, conversational experiences between businesses and customers. Its accompanying management tools and automation provide customer interactions efficiently managed across channels.

The Intercom App Partner Program is designed for SaaS companies, startups, and independent developers who build valuable integrations for shared customers. The program unlocks revenue-driving sales and marketing opportunities for partners, with access to Intercom's four billion end-users across its more than 30,000 customers, including Amazon, Facebook, Lyft, and Atlassian.

Email verification is an essential component of any marketing campaign as it provides important data about the email addresses on a given list and removes addresses that are undeliverable. An unverified list is riddled with undeliverable addresses that, if sent to, will result in higher bounce rates and a damaged sender reputation. Blaze Verify's comprehensive email verification solutions verify lists in real time and provide in-depth results as well as a 98% deliverability guarantee.

With Blaze Verify's Intercom Inbox app, users can verify leads directly from their Intercom Inbox. In addition to their Inbox app, users can connect their Intercom account to Blaze Verity's Monitor solution, which enables users to automate their list cleaning and remove bad data seamlessly.

Sean Heilweil, CEO of Blaze Verify, shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "It's exciting to partner with a company like Intercom and bring dependable email verification to their users in a really accessible way."

"Blaze Verify is the newest brand to grow its business by integrating with Intercom and joining the Intercom App Partner Program," said Stan Massueras, Director of EMEA Sales & Partnerships at Intercom. "Conversational, messenger-based experiences are becoming the dominant channel between businesses and customers and Blaze Verify's app will drive more personal, engaging, and frictionless customer interactions."

About Blaze Verify

Blaze Verify, an industry-leading email verification solution, provides real-time list cleaning that improves data quality, deliverability, and email marketing ROI. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Blaze Verify makes list cleaning accessible for businesses of all sizes. Providing user-friendly email verification solutions designed to improve email marketing campaigns, Blaze Verify helps businesses protect their domain reputation and save money while doing so.

About Intercom

Intercom is a Conversational Relationship Platform (CRP) that helps businesses build better customer relationships through personalized, messenger-based experiences. It's the only platform that delivers conversational experiences across the customer journey, with solutions for Conversational Marketing, Conversational Customer Engagement, and Conversational Support.

