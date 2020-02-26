Blaze Verify Partners With Sendlane to Provide Email Verification Solutions and Protect Sender Reputation

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blaze Verify, popular email verification solution, partners with eCommerce email marketing automation tool, Sendlane, to protect sender reputation and secure inbox placement. The partnership enables Sendlane users to get the most out of the email addresses on their lists through real-time, user-friendly list cleaning solutions.

The success of any email marketing campaign relies on recipients viewing the email in the first place. If a list has gone without being cleaned, the percentage of emails that are undeliverable rises and leads to an increase in bounce rates. Amongst the many consequences of high bounce includes a jeopardized sender reputation, which causes emails to end up in the spam folder. An important step of a successful email campaign is email verification which identifies undeliverable emails and permits businesses to engage only with real, deliverable email addresses. Blaze Verify's email verification solutions simplify list cleaning by providing user-friendly and affordable email verification to businesses of all sizes. Their solutions provide in-depth information on the health of a business's data, as well as extra information such as gender, name, and more.

Regarding the partnership, Sendlane CEO, Jimmy Kim says, "By combining our data-driven email marketing automation platform with a tool like Blaze Verify, we're enabling Sendlane users to send smarter emails and improve their overall email deliverability."

Sean Heilweil, Blaze Verify CEO, shared his take on the union stating, "Regularly cleaned email lists are an essential component of any successful email marketing campaign. We're excited to partner with Sendlane to make email verification more accessible for their users and enable them to increase email marketing ROI."

Email marketing solutions like Sendlane can benefit from regular list cleaning to reduce the risk of undeliverable email addresses and the damage they can do to email marketing campaigns. Blaze Verify works to make email verification as seamless as possible, and the partnership with Sendlane does just that.

About Sendlane

Sendlane is a behavior-based email marketing automation tool built to help eCommerce stores turn their online shoppers into lifetime customers. The platform has grown to over 50,000 users and is used by the top digital marketers and eCommerce store owners across the web, successfully delivering billions of emails. Sendlane is dedicated to consistently growing, evolving and providing industry-leading, 24/7 live chat — 3 minute response time support as well as an expert team of dedicated account managers, offering a white-glove service style approach.

About Blaze Verify

Blaze Verify, an industry-leading email verification solution, provides real-time list cleaning that improves data quality and email marketing ROI. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Blaze Verify makes list cleaning accessible for businesses of all sizes. Providing user-friendly email verification solutions designed to improve email marketing campaigns, Blaze Verify helps businesses protect their domain reputation and save money while doing so.

