Blazeo Unveils SmartHub: The First Conversion Intelligence Platform Built to Ensure Every Lead Is Captured, Engaged, and Converted

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blazeo, the company pioneering a new category called Conversion Intelligence, today announced the launch of Blazeo SmartHub, a unified command center that transforms how businesses capture, nurture, and convert leads across every communication channel. SmartHub brings chat, voice, SMS, email, appointment scheduling, AI automation, and unified lead management into one seamless platform—designed to eliminate delays, accelerate conversions, and ensure no opportunity is ever lost.

"Every second a lead waits is a deal slipping away. SmartHub is built to end silence for good," said Ashhad Syed, CEO of Blazeo. "For the first time, businesses can see, control, and automate every interaction—from the moment a lead arrives to the moment it converts—all in one place. This is Conversion Intelligence in action."

SmartHub: The Core of Blazeo's Conversion Intelligence Strategy

Blazeo SmartHub represents a foundational leap in Blazeo's category creation strategy. Conversion Intelligence blends AI precision, automation, and live agent expertise—ensuring Every Lead. Every Time.

This new category centers on five core pillars:

Instant Matters: Blazeo ends the response gap by triggering immediate engagement via SMS, chat, or email—before competitors can react.

Blazeo ends the response gap by triggering immediate engagement via SMS, chat, or email—before competitors can react. Humans + AI in Harmony: AI handles speed and scale; humans handle nuance and care.

Humans + AI in Harmony: AI handles speed and scale; humans handle nuance and care.

Unified Intelligence: Every call, text, chat, and email lives within a single conversation timeline.

Automation That Converts: Smart workflows reach out, follow up, schedule, and qualify leads automatically.

Unified Lead Management

Every inquiry—whether from voice, chat, SMS, email, forms, or marketing campaigns—lands automatically in SmartHub's unified lead manager. Businesses can track lead progress, update statuses, and trigger automations from one central location.

Automated Workflows

The Blazeo SmartHub automation engine automatically moves leads forward by:

Sending SMS and email follow-ups

Triggering reminders and next steps

Updating lead statuses

Initiating nurture sequences

Connecting leads with AI or live agents at the right moment

Communications Hub (Voice, SMS, Chat, Email)

SmartHub consolidates all communication channels into one easy-to-use inbox. Whether it's an AI-driven chat, an agent-handled phone call, or a customer responding via SMS, every interaction is visible in real time within a unified lead record via the Communications Hub.

Built-In Appointment Scheduler

SmartHub includes a powerful appointment scheduler that allows prospects to self-book consultations, service visits, or intake calls, with automated reminders and two-way calendar sync.

Built to Serve High-Stakes, High-Velocity Industries

SmartHub is designed for industries where speed and responsiveness directly impact revenue:

Availability

Blazeo SmartHub is now available to all new and existing customers. To book a live demo, visit https://www.blazeo.com/request-demo-smarthub/

About Blazeo

Blazeo (formerly ApexChat) is a leading provider of lead capture and lead conversion solutions for law firms, home services, and other high-value industries. Having served over 35,000 businesses, Blazeo helps its customers have meaningful conversations with prospects that build trust, drive engagement, and fuel business growth. In addition to its live chat, and US-based call center services, Blazeo also offers advanced AI Chatbot and Voice AI solutions, giving clients the flexibility to connect with customers anytime, anywhere. With a commitment to innovation and performance, Blazeo empowers organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences, maximize marketing ROI, and turn more visitors into qualified leads.

