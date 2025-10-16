Blazer Electric Supply Opens New Branch in Grand Junction

Expands Footprint to Colorado's Western Slope

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Blazer Electric Supply, a subsidiary of Graybar, today announced the opening of a new, full-service branch in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Located at 555 25 Rd., the 15,000-square-foot facility in Grand Junction will support customers across Colorado's Western Slope and Eastern Utah, including Montrose, Vail, Glenwood Springs, Telluride and the Moab area.

Industry veteran Don Ligrani serves as Branch Manager of the new location, which has nine employees dedicated to providing exceptional service to customers throughout the region.

"The opening of our third location represents an exciting milestone in our history," said Trevor Blazer, President of Blazer Electric Supply. "Grand Junction will serve as a great base to support growth of our customers along the Western Slope. This investment also reinforces our commitment to delivering the high-quality products and trusted service our customers have come to expect from Blazer."

Blazer plans to hold a grand opening celebration and trade show at its Grand Junction facility in the future. Stay tuned to buyblazer.com for more details.

Blazer Electric Supply, a subsidiary of Graybar since 2024, is a full-service electrical distributor serving construction, commercial, institutional and industrial customers from its three locations in Colorado. Guided by the motto, "Customer-driven in every way, every day," Blazer is committed to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service. For more information, visit buyblazer.com.

