BLAZESOFT RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft, a leader in the online entertainment industry in North America, proudly announces that it has been awarded the Great Place to Work certification after a comprehensive evaluation conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This prestigious certification is a testament to Blazesoft's outstanding workplace culture, as determined by direct feedback from employees through an extensive and anonymous survey.

Blazesoft was recognized as a Great Place to Work. Its employees highlighted the exceptional culture, camaraderie among the team, and the remarkable benefits provided by the company. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)
Blazesoft, parent company of many social gaming brands, among them — Fortune Coins, Zula Casino, and Sportzino, is officially #GPTWCertified, becoming eligible for conceivable recognition on the 2024 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list. The ranking process for the list is based on two criteria: two-thirds of the total score derives from anonymous employee surveys, and the remaining one-third from an in-depth study of the company culture.

The certification reflects Blazesoft's commitment to cultivating a workplace environment where collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity thrive. As part of the certification process, employees highlighted the exceptional culture, camaraderie among the team, and the remarkable benefits provided by the company.

Yuliy German, SVP of Strategic Initiatives at Blazesoft, says, "I have had the privilege of being a part of this incredible company for some time now, and I am continually amazed by the exceptional culture, dedicated team, and the outstanding benefits it offers. One of the standout features of this company is the remarkable employees; colleagues quickly become friends, mentors, and collaborators. The strong sense of unity and collective achievement is evident in every project we undertake."

Essential to Blazesoft's success is the core workplace tenets. With an emphasis on inclusivity and respect, coupled with benefits like advanced medical coverage, competitive compensation packages, and extensive career development opportunities, the company stands out as a top employer of choice.

At Blazesoft, the company invests in its team members by organizing various initiatives that celebrate the vibrant culture, including holiday parties, annual company Caribbean trips, anniversary celebrations, and weekly 'Happy Friday' lunches.

Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience in their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues." Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency," Fonseca said.

"We are honored to receive the Great Place to Work certification, validating our ongoing efforts to create a workplace where every team member feels valued and recognized.
I am  proud to be a part of a rapidly growing Canadian business, where we celebrate so many diverse cultural traditions,"said Mickey Blayvas, CEO of Blazesoft.

"Our culture influences the way we work, rather than us trying to influence it; we're creating a true community. With the certification, I am certain we will continue to attract top candidates," Blayvas added.

Blazesoft promotes an inclusive work environment for all and is hiring across all departments. Visit https://www.blazesoft.ca/careers/ to learn more.

About Blazesoft Ltd.

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com and ZulaCasino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca.

About Great Place to Work® Institute

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.

