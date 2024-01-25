Blazesoft Secures Strategic Partnership With Leading Gaming Provider Onlyplay

Blazesoft, a North American leader in the online social gaming space, announces a new partnership with Ukrainian gaming studio Onlyplay to bring new games to its free-to-play platforms.

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Blazesoft , the parent company to Fortune Coins Casino , Zula Casino , and newly-released sports brand Sportzino , has inked a deal with leading gaming provider Onlyplay to bring unparalleled gaming experiences to its free-to-play platforms.

As a result, Onlyplay will provide Blazesoft's brands with more immersive slots and other player-favourite games, accelerating its expansion into the North American gaming market. Their mutual dedication to offering the highest quality titles will be revolutionary in the rapidly evolving entertainment market.

Blazesoft has reached a partnership with OnlyPlay for its three free-to-play casino brands - Fortune Coins. Zula Casino, and Sportzino. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

Blazesoft is a renowned player in the social gaming industry in the U.S. and Canada, dedicated to providing the ultimate free-to-play entertainment. Blazesoft has massively expanded its market exposure over the last year, adding Zula Casino and Sportzino to its flagship brand Fortune Coins Casino. Strategic partnerships made with its players' interests at the forefront will continue to be Blazesoft's focus in the future.

Onlyplay has been a significant player in the entertainment industry since 2020 as a crypto-friendly provider of crash games, slot games, instant win games, and newly developed trendsetting solutions. The company prides itself on "creating games today for the players of tomorrow," they deliver with their improved gamification and unique social features that have no analogs in the industry worldwide. The seasoned team at Onlyplay possesses expertise in several industry sub-segments. They use their knowledge to create games with high-quality graphics and various game mechanics to allow operators to anchor players into their casinos.

Blazesoft's Head of Strategic Partnerships and Marketing, Yuliya Ivanisova said of the collaboration: "This latest partnership signifies a strategic collaboration with one common goal: continuously improving the player experience. Now, the Blazesoft player community can access an array of Onlyplay's award-winning games across all of its platforms. Blazesoft has agreed deals with dozens of globally leading gaming providers and we are thrilled to add Onlyplay to our growing list of partners."

Christina Muratkina, CEO of Onlyplay added: "Teaming up with Blazesoft is a thrilling journey into a new era of entertainment as Onlyplay enters the social entertainment market."

About Blazesoft

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com and ZulaCasino.com, the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

About Onlyplay

Onlyplay specializes in crafting an array of engaging social gaming solutions. A variety of game mechanics and features, excellent design and game scenario allow the game developer to lift up players' experiences to a new level.

With a motto of 'Creating games today for the players of tomorrow,' Onlyplay constantly innovates, experimenting, and placing creativity at the core of their game development.

The team at Onlyplay places immense value on design and animations, infusing their games with captivating visuals, realistic animations, vibrant details, and immersive music. This concerted effort creates an alluring atmosphere that draws players into the exhilarating world of the game.

Onlyplay's aim? To offer players novel, emotion-stirring experiences, elevating engagement across multiple levels within the game.

For more information, please visit onlyplay.net .

SOURCE Blazesoft Ltd.